TV & MOVIES

To Disney+ ανακοίνωσε μια χορταστική λίστα με σειρές και ταινίες που θα είναι διαθέσιμες για streaming από τις 12 Νοεμβρίου.

Ρίχνοντας μια ματιά στον μακρύ κατάλογο των τίτλων εύκολα συμπεραίνει κανείς ότι η πλατφόρμα έρχεται να αμφισβητήσει όσο καμία άλλη την κυριαρχία του Netflix με τον «πόλεμο» στο χώρο του video streaming να αναμένεται αδυσώπητος.

Στο τρέιλερ, διάρκειας άνω τριών ωρών, που έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα η Disney, φυσικά περιλαμβάνονται ταινίες του Star Wars και της Marvel, ωστόσο το ελληνικό κοινό πρέπει να έχει στο μυαλό του, στη χώρα μας δεν θα είναι διαθέσιμο απαραίτητα με το ίδιο περιεχόμενο, για το οποίο μάλιστα θα πρέπει να κάνουμε υπομονή μέχρι τις αρχές τους 2020 περίπου.

Η τιμή της μηνιαίας συνδρομής στην Ολλανδία (και στην υπόλοιπη Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, λογικά) θα είναι 6,99 ευρώ το μήνα, ή 69,9 ευρώ το χρόνο (στους 12 μήνες, οι 2 δώρο)

Animated Movies

101 Dalmatians (1961)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Almost Angels (1962)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

Bambi (1942)

Bambi II (2006)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Bolt (2008)

Brave (2012)

Brother Bear (2003)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

Cars (2006)

Cars 2 (2011)

Cars 3 (2017)

Cheetah (1989)

Chicken Little (2005)

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Dinosaur (2000)

Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)

Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

Dumbo (1941)

Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Dory (2016)

Frozen (2013)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Hercules (1997)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

Inside Out (2015)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Lego Star Wars All-Stars (2018)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Life With Mikey (1993)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

The Lion King 1½ (2004)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Melody Time (1948)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Moana (2016)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Monsters University (2013)

Mulan (1998)

Mulan II (2005)

Old Yeller (1957)

Oliver & Company (1988)

Peter Pan (1953)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Pinocchio (1940)

Pocahontas (1995)

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Ratatouille (2007)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Recess: School’s Out (2001)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Robin Hood (1973)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Tangled (2010)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Teacher’s Pet (2004)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredible Journey (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

The Return of Jafar (1994)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Sign of Zorro (1958)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

Thumbelina (1994)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

The Wild (2006)

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

Valiant (2005)

WALL•E (2008)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Zootopia (2016)

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Marvel

Ant-Man (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Live-Action Movies

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

102 Dalmatians (2000)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)

Amy (1981)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Benji the Hunted (1987)

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)

Blank Check (1994)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

Candleshoe (1977)

Casebusters (1986)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dumbo (2019)

Eight Below (2006)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

First Kid (1996)

Flicka (2006)

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Flubber (1997)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Gus (1976)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Heavyweights (1995)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)

Invincible (2006)

Iron Will (1994)

Jack (1996)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

Kazaam (1996)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

Millions (2005)

Miracle (2004)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

My Favorite Martian (1999)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Newsies (1992)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pollyanna (1960)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Remember the Titans (2000)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

Return to Oz (1985)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Secretariat (2010)

Shipwrecked (1991)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Snowball Express (1972)

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Super Buddies (2013)

Tall Tale (1995)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

That Darn Cat (1997)

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

The Aristocats (1970)

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

The Bears and I (1974)

The BFG (2016)

The Biscuit Eater (1972)

The Black Hole (1979)

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

The Cat From Outer Space (1978)

The Christmas Star (1986)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

The Country Bears (2002)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

The Finest Hours (2016)

The Game Plan (2007)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

The Jennie Project (2001)

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)

The Kid (2000)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

The Love Bug (1969)

The Million Dollar Duck (1971)

The Muppets (2011)

The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Pacifier (2005)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Three Days (2001)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

The Rocketeer (1991)

The Rookie (2002)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

The Sound of Music (1965)

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

The Young Black Stallion (2003)

Those Calloways (1965)

Tom and Huck (1995)

Treasure Island (1950)

TRON (1982)

TRON: Legacy (2010)

Turner & Hooch (1989)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

White Fang (1991)

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Willow (1988)

Animated Series

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

Amphibia (2019)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

Big City Greens (2018)

Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

Bonkers (1993)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

DuckTales (1987)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

Gargoyles (1994)

Goof Troop (1992)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Guardians of the Galaxy – Series (2015)

Handy Manny (2006)

Hercules – Series (1998)

Home on the Range (2004)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Iron Man – Series (1994)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Kim Possible (2002)

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

Little Einsteins (2005)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)

Mighty Ducks – Series (1996)

Muppet Babies (2018)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

PJ Masks (2015)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Quack Pack (1996)

Recess (1997)

Silver Surfer (1998)

Spider-Man – Series (1981)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

Spider-Man – Series (1994)

Spider-Man – Series (2017)

Spider-Man Unlimited – Series (1999)

Spider-Woman (1979)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series (2008)

TaleSpin (1990)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

The Emperor’s New School (2006)

The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)

The Lion Guard (2015)

The Little Mermaid – Series (1992)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

The Replacements (2006)

The Simpsons (1989)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Vampirina (2017)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

X-Men – Series (1992)

X-Men: Evolution – Series (2000)

Disney Channel Original Movies

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)

Annie (1999)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Brink! (1998)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Camp Rock (2008)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Can of Worms (1999)

Cloud 9 (2014)

College Road Trip (2008)

Cow Belles (2006)

Dadnapped (2009)

Den Brother (2010)

Descendants (2015)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Double Teamed (2002)

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Frenemies (2012)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Geek Charming (2011)

Genius (1999)

Get a Clue (2002)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Go Figure (2005)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

Hatching Pete (2009)

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

High School Musical (2006)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Hounded (2001)

Horse Sense (1999)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Ice Princess (2005)

Invisible Sister (2015)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Jump In! (2007)

Jumping Ship (2001)

Kim Possible (2019)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

Let It Shine (2012)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

Life Size 2 (2018)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Minutemen (2008)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Motocross (2001)

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Now You See It… (2005)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Quints (2000)

Ready to Run (2000)

Read It and Weep (2006)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Right on Track (2003)

Rip Girls (2000)

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Skyrunners (2009)

Smart House (1999)

Snowglobe (2007)

Starstruck (2010)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Teen Spirit (2011)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Other Me (2000)

The Poof Point (2001)

The Scream Team (2002)

The Swap (2016)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Tru Confessions (2002)

‘Twas the Night (2001)

Twitches (2005)

Twitches Too (2007)

Up, Up and Away (2000)

Under the Sea: A Descendants Story (2019)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

You Wish! (2003)

Zapped (2014)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

Zombies (2018)

Live Action Series

Andi Mack (2017)

Avalon High (2010)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Boy Meets World (1993)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Even Stevens (2000)

Girl Meets World (2014)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Fast Layne (2019)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Inhumans (2017)

Jessie (2011)

JONAS (2009)

Kickin’ It (2011)

Lab Rats (2012)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

Out of the Box (1998)

Phil of the Future (2004)

Raven’s Home (2017)

Shake It Up (2010)

Smart Guy (1997)

So Weird (1999)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

That’s So Raven (2003)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

The Muppets – Series (2015)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

Violetta (2012)

Disney+ Originals

Encore (2019)

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

High School Musical: The Series (2019)

One Day at Disney (2019)

Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)

Noelle (2019)

The Mandalorian (2019)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)

Documentaries

African Cats (2011)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Apollo Missions to the Moon (2019)

America’s Heart and Soul (2004)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Bears (2014)

Before the Flood (2016)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

Brain Games (2011)

Born in China (2017)

Breaking2 (2017)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Deep Blue (2003)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Earth Live (2017)

Easter Island Unsolved (2009)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

Free Solo (2018)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Gordon Ramsey Uncharted (2019)

Great Migrations (2010)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

Hostile Planet (2019)

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)

Into the Grand Canyon (2018)

Into the Okavango (2018)

Jane (2017)

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Jungle Cat (1959)

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

Life Below Zero (2013)

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

Mars Inside Space X (2018)

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Perri (1957)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Roving Mars (2006)

Sacred Planet (2004)

Science Fair (2018)

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)

Secrets of Life (1956)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

The African Lion (1955)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)

The Flood (2018)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

The Living Desert (1953)

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)

White Wilderness (1958)

Wild Yellowstone (2015)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

Wings of Life (Feature) (2011)

World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)

.