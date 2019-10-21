Μετά από τα σκαλιά του Ρόκι στη Φιλαδέλφεια και τα σκαλιά του Εξορκιστή στη Γουάσινγκτον, ήρθαν τα σκαλιά του Τζόκερ στο Μπρονξ. Instagrammers, influencers, cosplayers και πλήθος τουριστών τον τελευταίο καιρό έχουν καταλάβει τα σκαλιά που εμφανίζεται ο Joker, Χοακίν Φίνιξ, να κατεβαίνει χορεύοντας με το κόκκινο κοστούμι του στην ταινία που έχει σπάσει όλα τα ρεκόρ στο παγκόσμιο box office.
Στο συγκεκριμένο σημείο που μέχρι πρότινος θεωρείτο ένα από τα πιο ήσυχα και καθόλου τουριστικά μέρη της Νέας Υόρκης πλέον επικρατεί το αδιαχώρητο. Οι φαν τις ταινίας που σπεύδουν εκεί καθημερινά, αναπαριστούν την εμβληματική σκηνή με σκοπό να ανεβάσουν την καλύτερη φωτογραφία στο Instagram.
Το γεγονός αυτό έχει εκνευρίσει τους κατοίκους της συγκεκριμένης γειτονιάς στο Μπρονξ οι οποίοι έχουν κυριολεκτικά χάσει την ησυχία τους. Οι θαυμαστές πάντως δεν φαίνεται να πτοούνται από τις αντιδράσεις και συνεχίζουν να συρρέουν στο σημείο το οποίο έχει μετατραπεί σε τουριστική ατραξιόν.
Ε, ρε Τζόκερ που τους χρειάζεται... Δείτε μερικά ακόμη παραδείγματα στη συλλογή φωτογραφιών που ακολουθεί.