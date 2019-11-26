Εγκωμιαστικές είναι οι πρώτες κριτικές για το πολεμικό έπος «1917» του Σαμ Μέντες. Η ταινία έχει καταφέρει να κερδίσει το ενδιαφέρον κοινού και κριτικών πριν ακόμα προβληθεί στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες. Θυμίζουμε ότι κάτι ανάλογο συνέβη πρόσφατα με το «The Irishman» του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε.

Ο ενθουσιασμός μάλιστα είναι τόσο μεγάλος, που μερικές κριτικές κάνουν λόγο «για την καλύτερη πολεμική ταινία μετά τη "Διάσωση του Στρατιώτη Ράιαν"», πλέκοντας παράλληλα το εγκώμιο του Σαμ Μέντες για τη σκηνοθεσία και υμνώντας τη φωτογραφία του Ρότζερ Ντίκινς, όπως και το μουσικό θέμα του φιλμ. Ειδική μνεία γίνεται και στους δυο νεαρούς ηθοποιούς Ντιν-Τσαρλς Τσάπμαν και Τζορτζ ΜακΚέι για τους οποίους ανέφερεται ότι ξεδιπλώνεται μια μεγάλη καριέρα μπροστά τους.

«Είναι συναρπαστικό και συγκινητικό. Δεν μπορούσα να πάρω τα μάτια μου από την οθόνη από το πρώτο μέχρι το τελευταίο δευτερόλεπτο. Είναι μια ταινία που ΠΡΕΠΕΙ να δεις κανείς στη μεγάλη οθόνη», αναφέρουν ορισμένες από τις κριτικές.

Το σενάριο του «1917» συνυπογράφουν οι Μέντες και Κρίστι Γουίλσον-Κέιρνς. Η ιστορία τοποθετείται στον Α' Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο. Δυο στρατιώτες έχουν ως αποστολή να περάσουν από τις εχθρικές γραμμές για να μεταφέρουν ένα μήνυμα που θα αποτρέψει το θάνατο χιλιάδων στρατιωτών, μεταξύ αυτών και του αδερφού του Μπλέικ, ενός εκ των βασικών χαρακτήρων. 

Η ταινία διαθέτει ένα all star καστ με Κόλιν Φερθ, Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς, Άντριου Σκοτ, Ρίτσαρντ Μάντεν, Μαρκ Στρονγκ. 

Το «1917» θα κυκλοφορήσει στις αμερικανικές αίθουσες στις 25 Δεκεμβρίου.