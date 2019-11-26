TV & MOVIES

Εγκωμιαστικές είναι οι πρώτες κριτικές για το πολεμικό έπος «1917» του Σαμ Μέντες. Η ταινία έχει καταφέρει να κερδίσει το ενδιαφέρον κοινού και κριτικών πριν ακόμα προβληθεί στις κινηματογραφικές αίθουσες. Θυμίζουμε ότι κάτι ανάλογο συνέβη πρόσφατα με το «The Irishman» του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε.

Ο ενθουσιασμός μάλιστα είναι τόσο μεγάλος, που μερικές κριτικές κάνουν λόγο «για την καλύτερη πολεμική ταινία μετά τη "Διάσωση του Στρατιώτη Ράιαν"», πλέκοντας παράλληλα το εγκώμιο του Σαμ Μέντες για τη σκηνοθεσία και υμνώντας τη φωτογραφία του Ρότζερ Ντίκινς, όπως και το μουσικό θέμα του φιλμ. Ειδική μνεία γίνεται και στους δυο νεαρούς ηθοποιούς Ντιν-Τσαρλς Τσάπμαν και Τζορτζ ΜακΚέι για τους οποίους ανέφερεται ότι ξεδιπλώνεται μια μεγάλη καριέρα μπροστά τους.

Aaannnndddd that's your frontrunner! '1917' is the best war film since SAVING PRIVATE RYAN. The cinematography of the year. The cinematography of the decade. Thomas Newman's orchestral masterpiece. Sam Mendes gift to cinema...and his family. Every ounce is powerful.#1917Movie pic.twitter.com/EiwCTthAX3 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 23, 2019

1917 is audacious cinema executed by masters at the top of their craft. And two young actors who will go far: Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay. The single takes serve the story, as you search the space for the next rifle shot. Huge applause for the panel after. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) November 24, 2019

«Είναι συναρπαστικό και συγκινητικό. Δεν μπορούσα να πάρω τα μάτια μου από την οθόνη από το πρώτο μέχρι το τελευταίο δευτερόλεπτο. Είναι μια ταινία που ΠΡΕΠΕΙ να δεις κανείς στη μεγάλη οθόνη», αναφέρουν ορισμένες από τις κριτικές.

Το σενάριο του «1917» συνυπογράφουν οι Μέντες και Κρίστι Γουίλσον-Κέιρνς. Η ιστορία τοποθετείται στον Α' Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο. Δυο στρατιώτες έχουν ως αποστολή να περάσουν από τις εχθρικές γραμμές για να μεταφέρουν ένα μήνυμα που θα αποτρέψει το θάνατο χιλιάδων στρατιωτών, μεταξύ αυτών και του αδερφού του Μπλέικ, ενός εκ των βασικών χαρακτήρων.

1917 is a masterful study of suspense, artistry, and timing. I’m in awe of how Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins pulled it off. Definite nominations for picture, director, cinematography, and design. Possibly score and sound editing too. A major wow. pic.twitter.com/XXBjJRrgnN — Dave Karger (@davekarger) November 23, 2019

Η ταινία διαθέτει ένα all star καστ με Κόλιν Φερθ, Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς, Άντριου Σκοτ, Ρίτσαρντ Μάντεν, Μαρκ Στρονγκ.

#1917 is a tremendous piece of filmmaking. Bold in its storytelling, masterful in its execution- it's thrilling & emotional & I could not take my eyes off the screen from the second it began to the second it ended. The very definition of a film you MUST see on the big screen. Wow pic.twitter.com/KNO7Rp92TG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 23, 2019

Το «1917» θα κυκλοφορήσει στις αμερικανικές αίθουσες στις 25 Δεκεμβρίου.

1917 is THE technical achievement of 2019. We’re with these men through every footstep & it’s unlike any war film you’ve ever seen before. Epic & tense direction by Sam Mendes, emotional & exhilarating music from Thomas Newman & an all timer from cinematographer Roger Deakins. pic.twitter.com/L0C7hKxR6C — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 23, 2019