Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα Δευτέρα 9 Δεκεμβρίου οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020. Την εκδήλωση παρουσίασαν οι Τιμ Άλεν, Ντακότα Φάνινγκ και Σούζαν Κελέτσι Ουάτσον.

Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο στο κινηματογραφικό σύμπαν την κούρσα οδηγεί το «The Irishman» του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε με πέντε υποψηφιότητες διεκδικώντας βραβεία Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, Σεναρίου και δύο Β’ Ανδρικού ρόλου, για τον Αλ Πατσίνο και τον Τζο Πέσι. Πέντε υποψηφιότητες έχει και το «Marriage Story» με πρωταγωνιστές τους Σκάρλετ Τζοχάνσον και Άνταμ Ντράιβερ.

Ακολουθούν το «Joker» του Τοντ Φίλιπς και το «Κάποτε στο... Χόλιγουντ» που συκεντρώνουν τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες.

Τηλεοπτικά, τα Big Little Lies (HBO), The Crown (Netflix), Killing Eve (BBC America), The Morning Show (AppleTV+) και Succession (HBO) διεκδικούν τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερου Δράματος, με τα The Crown, Chernobyl και Unbelievable να συγκεντρώνουν τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες. Παράλληλα, οι πρωταγωνίστριες του The Morning Show, Τζένιφερ Άνιστον και Ρις Γουίδερσπουν είναι υποψήφιες για Χρυσή Σφαίρα Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου.

Η 77η Τελετή απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς στις 5 Ιανουαρίου 2020 με παρουσιαστή τον κωμικό Ρίτσι Τζερβές.

Ακολουθούν όλες οι υποψηφιότητες αναλυτικά:

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”

Sam Mendes - “1917”

Quentin Tarantino - “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese - “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips - “Joker”

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho and Jin Hon Wan, "Parasite"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

Christian Bale - “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas - “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

Cynthio Erivo - “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”

Soarise Ronana - “Little Women”

Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis - “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio -“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy - “Dolemite Is My Name”

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Annette Benning - “The Report”

Margot Robbie - “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez - “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates - “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, - “Marriage Story”

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Tom Hanks “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino - “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci - “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt - “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins - “The Two Popes”

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

Parasite

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

“Beautiful Ghosts” - Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“Into the Unknown” - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit” - Beyoncé, The Lion King

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - Elton John, Rocketman

“Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ

Καλύτερο Δράμα

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (AppleTV+)

Succession (HBO)

Καλύτερη Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

The Politician (Netflix)

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Catch 22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl