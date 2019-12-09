Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα Δευτέρα 9 Δεκεμβρίου οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020. Την εκδήλωση παρουσίασαν οι Τιμ Άλεν, Ντακότα Φάνινγκ και Σούζαν Κελέτσι Ουάτσον.
Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο στο κινηματογραφικό σύμπαν την κούρσα οδηγεί το «The Irishman» του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε με πέντε υποψηφιότητες διεκδικώντας βραβεία Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, Σεναρίου και δύο Β’ Ανδρικού ρόλου, για τον Αλ Πατσίνο και τον Τζο Πέσι. Πέντε υποψηφιότητες έχει και το «Marriage Story» με πρωταγωνιστές τους Σκάρλετ Τζοχάνσον και Άνταμ Ντράιβερ.
Ακολουθούν το «Joker» του Τοντ Φίλιπς και το «Κάποτε στο... Χόλιγουντ» που συκεντρώνουν τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες.
Τηλεοπτικά, τα Big Little Lies (HBO), The Crown (Netflix), Killing Eve (BBC America), The Morning Show (AppleTV+) και Succession (HBO) διεκδικούν τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερου Δράματος, με τα The Crown, Chernobyl και Unbelievable να συγκεντρώνουν τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες. Παράλληλα, οι πρωταγωνίστριες του The Morning Show, Τζένιφερ Άνιστον και Ρις Γουίδερσπουν είναι υποψήφιες για Χρυσή Σφαίρα Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου.
Η 77η Τελετή απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς στις 5 Ιανουαρίου 2020 με παρουσιαστή τον κωμικό Ρίτσι Τζερβές.
Ακολουθούν όλες οι υποψηφιότητες αναλυτικά:
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”
Sam Mendes - “1917”
Quentin Tarantino - “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Martin Scorsese - “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips - “Joker”
Καλύτερο Σενάριο
Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"
Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"
Bong Joon-ho and Jin Hon Wan, "Parasite"
Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
Christian Bale - “Ford v. Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas - “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
Cynthio Erivo - “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”
Soarise Ronana - “Little Women”
Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger - “Judy”
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”
Roman Griffin Davis - “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio -“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”
Eddie Murphy - “Dolemite Is My Name”
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Annette Benning - “The Report”
Margot Robbie - “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez - “Hustlers”
Kathy Bates - “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, - “Marriage Story”
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Tom Hanks “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino - “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci - “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt - “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Anthony Hopkins - “The Two Popes”
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
Parasite
The Farewell
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
“Beautiful Ghosts” - Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown” - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit” - Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - Elton John, Rocketman
“Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ
Καλύτερο Δράμα
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (AppleTV+)
Succession (HBO)
Καλύτερη Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
The Politician (Netflix)
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Catch 22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl