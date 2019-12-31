Mε τόσα βιβλία που γράφει ασταμάτητα θα νόμιζε κανείς ότι δεν κάνει τίποτε άλλο στη ζωή του, αλλά ο Στίβεν Κινγκ βρίσκει χρόνο για να δει σειρές στην τηλεόραση. Και φροντίζει πάντα, όταν δει κάτι που του αρέσει, να το μοιράζεται με όσους τον ακολουθούν στο Twitter.

Αν είστε φαν της δουλειάς του μετρ του τρόμου και πιστεύετε ότι θα σας αρέσει ό,τι αρέσει και σε εκείνον, ρίξτε μια ματιά στα tweets που ακολουθούν, με τα οποία προτείνει τις σειρές που του άρεσαν τη χρονιά που φεύγει.

Pine Gap (Netflix)

The Passage (Fox)

The Good Fight (CBS)

Bordertown (Netflix)

Black Summer (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Twilight Zone (CBS)

NOS4A2 (AMC)

Designated Survivor (Netflix)

The 100 (CW)

La Casa de Papel (Netflix)

Marianne (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Servant (Apple TV+)

Castle Rock (Hulu)

The Outsider (HBO)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime)