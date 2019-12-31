TV & MOVIES

Mε τόσα βιβλία που γράφει ασταμάτητα θα νόμιζε κανείς ότι δεν κάνει τίποτε άλλο στη ζωή του, αλλά ο Στίβεν Κινγκ βρίσκει χρόνο για να δει σειρές στην τηλεόραση. Και φροντίζει πάντα, όταν δει κάτι που του αρέσει, να το μοιράζεται με όσους τον ακολουθούν στο Twitter.

Αν είστε φαν της δουλειάς του μετρ του τρόμου και πιστεύετε ότι θα σας αρέσει ό,τι αρέσει και σε εκείνον, ρίξτε μια ματιά στα tweets που ακολουθούν, με τα οποία προτείνει τις σειρές που του άρεσαν τη χρονιά που φεύγει.

Pine Gap (Netflix)

PINE GAP (Netflix) is a good one. No explosions, no fights (a little pushing around in the final episode--there are 6), lots of geek-speak. It ramps up the tension, though, and the whodunit aspect is beautifully handled. Hoping for Season 2. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 7 Ιανουαρίου 2019

The Passage (Fox)

THE PASSAGE is good, but here's a note if you guys get renewed: the flashbacks feel like filler. We don't need Agent Wolgast's sad backstory to understand why he loves Amy; she's just lovable. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

The Good Fight (CBS)

Of course it’s the best show on TV. https://t.co/63bVEmFCCq — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 8 Μαρτίου 2019

Bordertown (Netflix)

I have to get me some of this. https://t.co/kNmIKkvQut — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 12 Μαρτίου 2019

Black Summer (Netflix)

BLACK SUMMER (Netflix): Just when you think there's no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 15 Απριλίου 2019

Game of Thrones (HBO)

GoT: As a long-time storyteller, I'm in awe of how perfectly the minds behind this show brought all the major characters together at Winterfell. They made it look easy. Constant Readers, it is not. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 23 Απριλίου 2019

I've loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King's Landing. There's been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it's just because people don't want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things... — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 16 Μαΐου 2019

The Twilight Zone (CBS)

It’s great. Especially the ending, when the Brat in Chief is golfing in the Oval Office. https://t.co/vuc9iENqAF — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 27 Απριλίου 2019

NOS4A2 (AMC)

NOS4A2: Scary? Yes. Involving? Yes. But it's also doing something network TV can't or won't do--showing working-class people doing their jobs and trying their damndest (sometimes failing) to be decent. The best horror stories are firmly wedded to real life. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 3 Ιουνίου 2019

Designated Survivor (Netflix)

The Netflix season of DESIGNATED SURVIVOR is tough-minded, complex, and involving. Freed of network constraints, the cast and crew are clearly exhilarated. This is excellent entertainment. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 13 Ιουνίου 2019

The 100 (CW)

THE 100: I love this show, even though this season was sometimes hard to follow. I love the characters, but must say I liked Octavia better when she was mean. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 7 Αυγούστου 2019

La Casa de Papel (Netflix)

MONEY HEIST, aka CASA DE PAPEL: The current season tops the first one. It's exciting and hilarious. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 11 Αυγούστου 2019

Marianne (Netflix)

If you're one of those sickos--like me--who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

THE MORNING SHOW: Instantly involving, characters you care about, professionally made, acted with elan. What's not to like? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 4 Νοεμβρίου 2019

Servant (Apple TV+)

SERVANT, on Apple+: Extremely creepy and totally involving. Two episodes and I'm hooked. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 5 Δεκεμβρίου 2019

Castle Rock (Hulu)

What a great cast on CASTLE ROCK this year, starting with Lizzy Caplan...but what about Elsie Fisher as Joy? Pretty amazing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 5 Δεκεμβρίου 2019

The Outsider (HBO)

THE OUTSIDER is one of the best adaptations of my work. Hope you'll watch it. https://t.co/CcCtdNVn7A — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 5 Δεκεμβρίου 2019

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Colm Feore should garner an Emmy nom in the Best Supporting Actor category for his sterling portrayal of Wernher von Braun in FOR ALL MANKIND. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 28 Νοεμβρίου 2019

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime)