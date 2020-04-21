Ο Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο προσφέρει στους θαυμαστές του τη δυνατότητα να εμφανιστούν μαζί του και με τον Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο στην επόμενη ταινία του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε.
Η ευκαιρία είναι μέρος του All In Challenge, στο οποίο διάσημοι δημοπρατούν εμπειρίες για τη συγκέντρωση χρημάτων για ηλικιωμένους, παιδιά που αντιμετωπίζουν δυσκολίες και εργαζόμενους στην πρώτη γραμμή για την αντιμετώπιση της πανδημίας του κορονοϊού.
Με ανάρτηση στο Instagram, ο Ντι Κάπριο ανακοίνωσε ότι δίνει σε έναν θαυμαστή την ευκαιρία να υποδυθεί έναν ρόλο στην επερχόμενη ταινία, «Killers of the Flower Moon».
Ο νικητής θα περάσει επίσης μια μέρα στα γυρίσματα με τους Ντι Κάπριο, Ντε Νίρο και Σκορσέζε και θα προσκληθεί στην πρεμιέρα της ταινίας.
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
Για να συμμετάσχουν στον διαγωνισμό, οι θαυμαστές πρέπει να αναζητήσουν το allinchallenge.com και να κάνουν δωρεά.