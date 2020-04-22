Αυτοί θα είναι εκεί για εσάς για ακόμα μια φορά σε ένα σπέσιαλ reunion για το ΗΒΟ Max. Όμως κι εσείς μπορείτε πλέον να είστε εκεί για αυτούς!
Ο λόγος φυσικά για το σπέσιαλ επεισόδιο των Friends που θα έρθει στο HBO Max με μια μικρή καθυστέρηση λόγω κορονοϊού. Η αγαπημένη παρέα των έξι, αποφάσισε να ευχαριστήσει ακόμα περισσότερο τους φαν για την αγάπη τους όλα αυτά τα χρόνια, δίνοντας σε έναν τυχερό (μαζί με 5 φίλους του) την ευκαιρία να παρευρεθεί στο κοινό ως προσωπικός τους καλεσμένος στα γυρίσματα του επεισοδίου.
Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼
Τα αναπάντεχα νέα μοιράστηκαν και οι έξι πρωταγωνιστές, Τζένιφερ Άνιστον, Κόρτνεϊ Κοξ, Μάθιου Πέρι, Ντέιβιντ Σουίμερ, Ματ ΛεΜπλανκ και Λίζα Κούντροου, μέσα από τους Instagram λογαριασμούς τους.
Η ευκαιρία είναι μέρος του All In Challenge, στο οποίο διάσημοι (όπως οι Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο και Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο) δημοπρατούν εμπειρίες για τη συγκέντρωση χρημάτων για ηλικιωμένους, παιδιά που αντιμετωπίζουν δυσκολίες και εργαζόμενους στην πρώτη γραμμή για την αντιμετώπιση της πανδημίας του κορονοϊού. Έτσι ο τυχερός θα πρέπει πρώτα να μπει και να κάνει μία μικρή δωρεά που θα διατεθεί στους παραπάνω σκοπούς.
Ο νικητής εκτός από το γεγονός ότι θα ζήσει από τόσα κοντά αυτή την εμπειρία, θα έχει την ευκαιρία να ξεναγηθεί στα στούντιο της Warner Bros. όπου γυρίστηκαν τα Φιλαράκια αλλά και να απολαύσει έναν καφέ μαζί τους στο Central Perk.
Όπως έγινε γνωστό τα τελευταία 24ωρα, το HBO Max θα κάνει πρεμιέρα στην Αμερική στις 27 Μαΐου.