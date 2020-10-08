Αν είστε φανατικός οπαδός των ταινιών θρίλερ και έχετε λατρέψει το εμβληματικό οσκαρικό φιλμ «Η Σιωπή των Αμνών» με τον αξεπέραστο Άντονι Χόπκινς στον ρόλο του Χάνιμπαλ Λέκτερ, τότε μόλις βρήκατε το σπίτι των ονείρων σας!
Ο λόγος για το σπίτι που χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως οικεία του serial killer «Μπάφαλο Μπιλ» στην ταινία του 1991.
Πρόκειται για ένα βικτωριανό ξύλινο οίκημα του 1910 χτισμένο σε μια έκταση 2 στρεμμάτων στην Περιόπολη της Πενσυλβάνια.
Το διώροφο σπίτι αποτελείται από τέσσερα υπνοδωμάτια, σοφίτα, πισίνα, υπόγειο και γκαράζ.
Μετά την ταινία του 1991 το σπίτι έχει υποστεί πλήρη ανακαίνιση και βρίσκεται σε εξαιρετική κατάσταση.
Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να το αποκτήσετε το σπίτι πωλείται προς 298.500 δολάρια.