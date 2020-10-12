Η Μάργκαρετ Νόλαν, που έγινε γνωστή στο ευρύ κοινό ως Bond girl, στην ταινία «Goldfinger» του 1964, «έφυγε» από τη ζωή στις 5 Οκτωβρίου σε ηλικία 76 ετών.

Την είδηση του θανάτου της έκανε γνωστή ο σκηνοθέτης Έντγκαρ Ράιτ. Μάλιστα η Νόλαν είχε ένα μικρό ρόλο και στη νέα ταινία του σκηνοθέτη «Last Night in Soho» που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει το 2021.

«Είναι θλιβερό καθήκον μου να αναφέρω ότι η ηθοποιός και καλλιτέχνης, η υπέροχη Μάργκαρετ Νόλαν έχει πεθάνει» ανέφερε ο Ράιτ σε μια σειρά αναρτήσεων στο Twitter.

Η Νόλαν γεννήθηκε στο Σόμερσετ της Αγγλίας στις 29 Οκτωβρίου 1943. Ξεκίνησε την καριέρα της ως μοντέλο με το καλλιτεχνικό ψευδώνυμο Βίκι Κένεντι. Ήταν γνωστή για τις εμφανίσεις της στις ταινίες «Goldfinger» στο ρόλο της Dink και στο «A Hard Day’s Night» του 1964, όπως και για τη συμμετοχή της στο «Carry On Girls».

Στον «Χρυσοδάκτυλο», η Νόλαν εμφανίστηκε τόσο στην αφίσα της ταινίας όσο και στους τίτλους αρχής βαμμένη ολόκληρη με χρυσό χρώμα.

Εκτός από ηθοποιός η Νόλαν ήταν και επίσης και εικαστικός και ήταν παντρεμένη με τον κινηματογραφιστή και ηθοποιό Τομ Κεμπίνσκι.