Η Μάργκαρετ Νόλαν, που έγινε γνωστή στο ευρύ κοινό ως Bond girl, στην ταινία «Goldfinger» του 1964, «έφυγε» από τη ζωή στις 5 Οκτωβρίου σε ηλικία 76 ετών.

It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

Την είδηση του θανάτου της έκανε γνωστή ο σκηνοθέτης Έντγκαρ Ράιτ. Μάλιστα η Νόλαν είχε ένα μικρό ρόλο και στη νέα ταινία του σκηνοθέτη «Last Night in Soho» που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει το 2021.

I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/6NpGYcHIgJ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

«Είναι θλιβερό καθήκον μου να αναφέρω ότι η ηθοποιός και καλλιτέχνης, η υπέροχη Μάργκαρετ Νόλαν έχει πεθάνει» ανέφερε ο Ράιτ σε μια σειρά αναρτήσεων στο Twitter.

She was the gold painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic A Hard Day's Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We're British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/RyUs7fS6P7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

Η Νόλαν γεννήθηκε στο Σόμερσετ της Αγγλίας στις 29 Οκτωβρίου 1943. Ξεκίνησε την καριέρα της ως μοντέλο με το καλλιτεχνικό ψευδώνυμο Βίκι Κένεντι. Ήταν γνωστή για τις εμφανίσεις της στις ταινίες «Goldfinger» στο ρόλο της Dink και στο «A Hard Day’s Night» του 1964, όπως και για τη συμμετοχή της στο «Carry On Girls».

Στον «Χρυσοδάκτυλο», η Νόλαν εμφανίστηκε τόσο στην αφίσα της ταινίας όσο και στους τίτλους αρχής βαμμένη ολόκληρη με χρυσό χρώμα.

Εκτός από ηθοποιός η Νόλαν ήταν και επίσης και εικαστικός και ήταν παντρεμένη με τον κινηματογραφιστή και ηθοποιό Τομ Κεμπίνσκι.