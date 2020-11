ABS / CORE CHALLENGE. maintain that tension, focus on contracting those abs and FIRE up that core🔥🔥 SAVE TO TRY and let’s goo! - workout details: side crunch 2 x max reps rolling crunch 3 x 15 reps in and out 3 x 15 reps knee drop 2 x 10 per side - Credit @gainsbybrains #gymcourse #abs #workout #homeworkout #fitness #fit #motivation

A post shared by ABS (@abs_at_home) on Sep 27, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT