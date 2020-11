You know what they say: you're only as young as your spine is flexible 👵 ⁣ ⁣ If that's true, @bradterrellyoga is 19 (I actually have no idea how old he actually is. He might really be 19). ⁣ ⁣ Either way, these are the drills you need to feel more buoyant and youthful throughout the day. And they'll get you closer to your scorpion practice than traditional backbends will. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⁣ ⁣ 1️⃣Cossack Sweep/Knee drop⁣ 2️⃣Yogi Squat/ Hip CARS⁣ 3️⃣High heel squat/IR⁣ 4️⃣Malasana to Side plank/Split⁣ 5️⃣Knee drop to Wild stretch ⁣ 6️⃣Camel Carousels⁣ 7️⃣Malasana Drop Back to Wheel⁣ 8️⃣*Advanced Float to Scorpion⁣ 9️⃣*Advanced Crow Press to Scorpion⁣ 1️⃣0️⃣*Advanced Toe Tap to Scorpion ⁣ ⁣ Did you try? Leave us a comment with how you feel!⁣ ⁣ And check out Brad on HTPY.LIVE (link in bio)!

