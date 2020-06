There are moments in life the heart just aches and the mind is unable to answer all the “whys”. The words are all so little and the emotions are immense...Bobana, you left so early our hearts can’t take it.💔 My deepest condolences to her family and the Serbian shooting team. In these moments of grief my thoughts and prayers are with them all. Our dear Bobana, you will be so very missed...Rest in Peace.

