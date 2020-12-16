Η παραμονή του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο στους Μπακς και το supermax συμβόλαιό του, έχει ξεσηκώσει κύματα ενθουσιασμού στην πόλη, όπου λατρεύουν τον Έλληνα φόργουορντ. 

Πηγή: www.gazzetta.gr 