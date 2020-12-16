Η παραμονή του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο στους Μπακς και το supermax συμβόλαιό του, έχει ξεσηκώσει κύματα ενθουσιασμού στην πόλη, όπου λατρεύουν τον Έλληνα φόργουορντ.

Just the news Milwaukee needed. The Greek Freak is here to stay and MKE is GLOWING right now! 😎

In celebration of @Giannis_An34 long-term commitment to the @bucks tonight the Hoan Bridge will reflect the colors of the Greek flag from dusk to 7 p.m. 💙

📸: @bucks #Bucks pic.twitter.com/4X4MA9kaHe

