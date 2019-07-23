Η Ιβάνκα Τραμπ θέλησε να συγχαρεί μέσω Twitter τον νέο πρωθυπουργό της Βρετανίας, Μπόρις Τζόνσον αλλά αντί για «United Kingdom» έγραψε «United Kingston». 

Οι χρήστες έσπευσαν να σχολιάσουν το λεκτικό ατόπημα γράφοντας «δεν ξέρει ούτε πώς γράφεται (το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο)», «εσύ και ο μπαμπάς σου πρέπει να προσλάβετε διορθωτή» κ.α.!