Η Ιβάνκα Τραμπ θέλησε να συγχαρεί μέσω Twitter τον νέο πρωθυπουργό της Βρετανίας, Μπόρις Τζόνσον αλλά αντί για «United Kingdom» έγραψε «United Kingston».
Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2019
Οι χρήστες έσπευσαν να σχολιάσουν το λεκτικό ατόπημα γράφοντας «δεν ξέρει ούτε πώς γράφεται (το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο)», «εσύ και ο μπαμπάς σου πρέπει να προσλάβετε διορθωτή» κ.α.!
There ya go, kiddo. Way to stick with it. You and Daddy should hire a spellchecker.
— Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) July 23, 2019
I'm sure the new Prime Minister of the United Kingston will be pleased to meet the Prince of Whales
— Alan (@CityLondonAlan) July 23, 2019