ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Η Ιβάνκα Τραμπ θέλησε να συγχαρεί μέσω Twitter τον νέο πρωθυπουργό της Βρετανίας, Μπόρις Τζόνσον αλλά αντί για «United Kingdom» έγραψε «United Kingston».

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2019

Οι χρήστες έσπευσαν να σχολιάσουν το λεκτικό ατόπημα γράφοντας «δεν ξέρει ούτε πώς γράφεται (το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο)», «εσύ και ο μπαμπάς σου πρέπει να προσλάβετε διορθωτή» κ.α.!

There ya go, kiddo. Way to stick with it. You and Daddy should hire a spellchecker. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) July 23, 2019