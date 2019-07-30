Αυτές δεν είναι συνηθισμένες τραμπάλες, είναι η ιδέα δύο καλλιτεχνών που πήρε σάρκα και οστά κάνοντας λίγο πιο όμορφη τη δύσκολη καθημερινότητα των παιδιών που παραμένουν μακριά από τις οικογένειές τους στα σύνορα των ΗΠΑ με το Μεξικό.
Η ιδέα ανήκει στον Ρόναλντ Ράελ, καθηγητή αρχιτεκτονικής και τη Βιρτζίνια Σαν Φρατέλο, αναπληρώτρια καθηγήτρια σχεδίου.
Το 2009, οι δύο τους σχεδίασαν αυτή τη διαφορετική τραμπάλα στα σύνορα για το βιβλίο «Borderwall as Architecture» («Τα σύνορα με το βλέμμα της Αρχιτεκτονικής», το οποίο χρησιμοποιεί «το χιούμορ και την εφευρετικότητα για να στηλιτεύσει τη ματαιότητα της κατασκευής συνόρων».
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
Δέκα χρόνια μετά, τα σχέδιά τους έγιναν πραγματικότητα. Ο Ράελ και οι φοιτητές του μετέφεραν τις ροζ φωσφόριζε στο Sunland Park του Νέου Μεξικό, που χωρίζεται από το Ciudad Juárez του Μεξικό.
Άνθρωποι και από τις δύο πλευρές συναντήθηκαν για να παίξουν σε μια συμβολική κίνηση ενότητας.