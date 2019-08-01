«Οι εμπορικές συνομιλίες συνεχίζονται και κατά τη διάρκεια αυτών των συνομιλιών, οι ΗΠΑ θα ξεκινήσουν, την 1η Σεπτεμβρίου, να επιβάλλουν ένα μικρό επιπλέον δασμό 10% στα εναπομείναντα αγαθά και προϊόντα αξίας 300 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων που έρχονται από την Κίνα στη χώρα μας. Αυτό δεν περιλαμβάνει τους ήδη επιβαλλόμενους δασμούς ύψους 25% σε κινεζικά προϊόντα αξίας 250 δισ. δολαρίων», διευκρίνισε ο Αμερικανός με tweet του.