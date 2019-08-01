ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

«Οι εμπορικές συνομιλίες συνεχίζονται και κατά τη διάρκεια αυτών των συνομιλιών, οι ΗΠΑ θα ξεκινήσουν, την 1η Σεπτεμβρίου, να επιβάλλουν ένα μικρό επιπλέον δασμό 10% στα εναπομείναντα αγαθά και προϊόντα αξίας 300 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων που έρχονται από την Κίνα στη χώρα μας. Αυτό δεν περιλαμβάνει τους ήδη επιβαλλόμενους δασμούς ύψους 25% σε κινεζικά προϊόντα αξίας 250 δισ. δολαρίων», διευκρίνισε ο Αμερικανός με tweet του.

Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

...buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

...during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019