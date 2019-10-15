ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Οι αυτονομιστές ηγέτες δεσμεύτηκαν να συνεχίσουν να πιέζουν για τη διεξαγωγή ενός δεύτερου δημοψηφίσματος για την αυτονομία της Καταλονίας, δηλώνοντας ότι οι ποινές κάθειρξης ενδυνάμωσαν το κίνημα.

Στις σημερινές πορείες σημειώθηκαν συγκρούσεις, με κάποιους διαδηλωτές να πετούν δοχεία και φωτοβολίδες ενάντια στις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις, βάζοντας φωτιά σε κάδους απορριμμάτων και σε χαρτόνια στη μέση κεντρικών δρόμων της Βαρκελώνης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των εμπορικών δρόμων, σύμφωνα με αυτόπτη μάρτυρα του Reuters.

Επιχείρησαν επίσης να ρίξουν τις μπάρες ασφαλείας που είχαν στηθεί γύρω από τα τοπικά κεντρικά γραφεία της ισπανικής κυβέρνησης στο κέντρο της πόλης. Η αστυνομία χρησιμοποίησε γκλοπ ενάντια στους διαδηλωτές, αποτρέποντάς τους να αποκλείσουν αυτοκινητοδρόμους και έναν σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό στην περιοχή. Ένας εκπρόσωπος της τοπικής αστυνομίας Mossos δήλωσε ότι τρία άτομα συνελήφθησαν.

Αλλού, διαδηλωτές άναψαν κεριά, φωνάζοντας συνθήματα όπως «Ελευθερία για τους πολιτικούς κρατούμενους».

#Catalonia #Latest Fire rages at the center of #Barcelona during separatists' street protests against Supreme Court decision to jail nine independentist leaders. https://t.co/t5SFeocTXA — José Miguel Sardo (@jmsardo) October 15, 2019

Right now, beautiful picture of unity in Spain: the Spanish National Police and the Catalan Regional Police are fighting together against the violent Nazis that besiege Government Offices. #Catalonia #Torradimissio #155YA pic.twitter.com/p3GeKfh7y0 — AcojonadoPotemkin (@AcojonaoPotemki) October 15, 2019

I'm going to share a few more video of the #TsunamicDemocratic protest at the Delegación del Gobierno in Barcelona #Catalonia from an hour ago. This is when everything went a bit crazy. It was relatively calm before this. Though protesters were throwing and burning stuff pic.twitter.com/CTGkZUTwZK — Will Horner (@willhorner) October 15, 2019