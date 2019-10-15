Οι αυτονομιστές ηγέτες δεσμεύτηκαν να συνεχίσουν να πιέζουν για τη διεξαγωγή ενός δεύτερου δημοψηφίσματος για την αυτονομία της Καταλονίας, δηλώνοντας ότι οι ποινές κάθειρξης ενδυνάμωσαν το κίνημα.

Στις σημερινές πορείες σημειώθηκαν συγκρούσεις, με κάποιους διαδηλωτές να πετούν δοχεία και φωτοβολίδες ενάντια στις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις, βάζοντας φωτιά σε κάδους απορριμμάτων και σε χαρτόνια στη μέση κεντρικών δρόμων της Βαρκελώνης, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των εμπορικών δρόμων, σύμφωνα με αυτόπτη μάρτυρα του Reuters.

Επιχείρησαν επίσης να ρίξουν τις μπάρες ασφαλείας που είχαν στηθεί γύρω από τα τοπικά κεντρικά γραφεία της ισπανικής κυβέρνησης στο κέντρο της πόλης. Η αστυνομία χρησιμοποίησε γκλοπ ενάντια στους διαδηλωτές, αποτρέποντάς τους να αποκλείσουν αυτοκινητοδρόμους και έναν σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό στην περιοχή. Ένας εκπρόσωπος της τοπικής αστυνομίας Mossos δήλωσε ότι τρία άτομα συνελήφθησαν.

Αλλού, διαδηλωτές άναψαν κεριά, φωνάζοντας συνθήματα όπως «Ελευθερία για τους πολιτικούς κρατούμενους».