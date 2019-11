BBC correspondent Andy Moore says there are reports "somebody has been stabbed in the London Bridge area and police have shot the suspect"



This man was walking behind us on the other side of London Bridge when the attack began. He ran through traffic and jumped the central partition to tackle the attacker with several others. We ran away but looks like he disarmed him. Amazing bravery @BBCNews #londonbridge pic.twitter.com/XdWRZyLwVN

— George Robarts (@GeorgeRobarts) November 29, 2019