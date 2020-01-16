ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Τα μέτωπα της φωτιάς από 120 μειώθηκαν σε 88 την Πέμπτη στη Νέα Νότια Ουαλία.

Η μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία της χώρας περιμένει από 30 έως 80mm βροχής μέχρι την Κυριακή με τους κατοίκους να ελπίζουν πως θα σβήσουν οι φωτιές που κατακαίνε την επικράτεια για τρεις και πλέον μήνες.

Μέχρι στιγμής 26 άνθρωποι και τουλάχιστον ένα δισεκατομμύριο ζώα χάθηκαν στις φωτιές. Τουλάχιστον 100.000 άνθρωποι έχουν εγκαταλείψει τα σπίτια τους στη χώρα των 25 εκατομμυρίων κατοίκων ενώ τα καμένα εκτάρια υπολογίζονται σε 8,5 εκατομμύρια.

Οι Αυστραλοί υποδέχτηκαν με μεγάλη χαρά την βροχή και πανηγυρίζουν στο Twitter.

The rain is here. Never wanted rain this much before.#Rain #humbling #NSWbushfires Reminds me we are from the earth and what she gives she can take away. pic.twitter.com/S7mdNiL7Oy — Mr Squiggle (@Horus1618) January 15, 2020

Ωστόσο οι αρμόδιες Αρχές δεν εφησυχάζουν, δεδομένου ότι η καλοκαιρινή περίοδος στην Αυστραλία ξεκινά στις 21 Δεκεμβρίου, αναμένεται να επικρατήσουν περίοδοι ξηρασίας.

Canberra getting hails after weeks of smoke #rain pic.twitter.com/XOTLI5F1g2 — Nathan3197 (@nathan3197) January 16, 2020

Pretty sure this will be my new screen saver. #rain 🤗💙💦 🙉 pic.twitter.com/F3z3iwea3g — Ann 🇦🇺💞 (@AnnQld1) January 16, 2020

These guys are happy - 6 month old calves feeling #rain for the first time @ABCRural pic.twitter.com/95JoCJJvMk — Eliza Goetze (@elizagoetze) January 16, 2020