Η πτήση 6936 της Caspian Airlines απογειώθηκε με 85 επιβάτες από το αεροδρόμιο της Τεχεράνης στις 6:44 και παρουσίασε πρόβλημα.

Ο πιλότος ζήτησε να κάνει αναγκαστική προσγείωση στην πόλη Μπαντάρ ε Μαχσχάρ στη νοτιοδυτική επαρχία του Κουζεστάν.

Dramatic footage of a passenger plane belonging to #Iran’s Caspian airline landing in the middle of the street in Mahshahr (same city that many were killed in Nov. protest) this happened in the last hour. Witness who got the footage didn’t know if there were any casualties. pic.twitter.com/oa6ghmT8bu

— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 27, 2020