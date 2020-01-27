Η πτήση 6936 της Caspian Airlines απογειώθηκε με 85 επιβάτες από το αεροδρόμιο της Τεχεράνης στις 6:44 και παρουσίασε πρόβλημα.

Ο πιλότος ζήτησε να κάνει αναγκαστική προσγείωση στην πόλη Μπαντάρ ε Μαχσχάρ στη νοτιοδυτική επαρχία του Κουζεστάν.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της αναγκαστικής προσγείωσης το αεροπλάνο βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου και κατέληξε στη μέση του δρόμου!

Το αεροσκάφος εκκενώθηκε ενώ δεν τραυματίστηκε κανείς.