Η Βανέσα ανέβασε μια φωτογραφία όλης της οικογένειας στο Instagram, δήλωσε ότι «δεν υπάρχουν λόγια για να περιγράψει τον πόνο τους αυτή τη στιγμή» και ευχαρίστησε όλο τον κόσμο για τα μηνύματα συμπαράστασης.
«Οι κόρες μου κι εγώ θέλουμε να ευχαριστήσουμε τα εκατομμύρια των ανθρώπων που μας έχουν δείξει αμέριστη συμπαράσταση και αγάπη σε αυτή την τρομακτικά δύσκολη στιγμή. Είμαστε συντετριμμένες από την ξαφνική απώλεια του λατρεμένου συζύγου μου, Κόμπε, του υπέροχου πατέρα των παιδιών μας, και της γλυκιάς μου Τζιάνα, μιας υπέροχης και στοργής κόρης και μια υπέροχη αδερφή για τη Νατάλια, τη Μπιάνκακ και την Κάπρι.
Είμαστε εξίσου συντετριμμένες για τις οικογένειες που έχασαν τους αγαπημένους τους την Κυριακή και συμμεριζόμαστε το πένθος τους. Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια να περιγράψω τον πόνο μας αυτή τη στιγμή.
Ανακουφίζομαι που ξέρω ότι ο Κόμπι και η Τζίτζι ήξεραν πόσο βαθιά τους αγαπούσαμε.
Ήμασταν απίστευτα ευλογημένοι που υπήρξαν στη ζωή μας. Εύχομαι να ήταν εδώ μαζί μας για πάντα. Έφυγαν πολύ σύντομα» έγραψε η Βανέσα Μπράιαντ.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️