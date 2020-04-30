Σύμφωνα με τη The Sun, τα σταγονίδια πρώτα πάνε σε όσους κάθονται κοντά. 

Για την ακρίβεια ο κίνδυνος είναι για τις δέκα κοντινότερες θέσεις από τον πάσχοντα, αλλά μετά απλώνονται ακόμα πιο μακριά.

Η προσομοίωση έγινε από το Purdue University στην Ιντιάνα των ΗΠΑ και αφορά σε κορονοϊούς τύπου SARS. 

Είχε γίνει το 2014 και επανήλθε στα διεθνή ΜΜΕ με αφορμή την πανδημία.

Πηγές The Sun, Washington Post

 

 