Σύμφωνα με τη The Sun, τα σταγονίδια πρώτα πάνε σε όσους κάθονται κοντά.

Για την ακρίβεια ο κίνδυνος είναι για τις δέκα κοντινότερες θέσεις από τον πάσχοντα, αλλά μετά απλώνονται ακόμα πιο μακριά.

Η προσομοίωση έγινε από το Purdue University στην Ιντιάνα των ΗΠΑ και αφορά σε κορονοϊούς τύπου SARS.

Είχε γίνει το 2014 και επανήλθε στα διεθνή ΜΜΕ με αφορμή την πανδημία.

Terrifying video shows exactly how coughing on an #airplane can spread the deadly #coronavirus through the whole cabin

The visualisation shows how a cough can infect up to ten surrounding people

It was created by #Purdue University in 2014 based on the related SARS virus pic.twitter.com/TWrXxoKXOG

— Hans Solo (@thandojo) April 30, 2020