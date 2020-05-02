Το όνομα ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η Κάρι Σίμοντς στο Instagram με μία φωτογραφία του βρέφους, το οποίο γεννήθηκε την Τετάρτη.
Here’s the first picture of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symond’s newborn baby 🍼 son. Ms Symonds announced on Instagram that they have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. She said the baby was named after the prime minister's grandfather, Wilfred, and her grandfather, Lawrie. She added that Nicholas was chosen in honour of the two doctors who saved Mr Johnson's life while he was ill with coronavirus last month, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart. Ms Symonds added: "Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn't be happier. My heart is full". 📸 Credit: Carrie Symonds/ Instagram #borisjohnson #babyboy #newborn #carriesymonds
