Σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό γεωλογικό ινστιτούτο (USGS) το μέγεθος του σεισμού ήταν 7,4 Ρίχτερ και το εστιακό βάθος εντοπίζεται στα 26,3 χιλιόμετρα, ενώ το γεωλογικό ινστιτούτο του Μεξικού τόνισε πως η δόνηση ήταν 7,5 Ρίχτερ.

Ακόμα το USGS, εξέδωσε προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι στην Κεντρική Αμερική.

Η πολύ ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση που συνέβη στο νότιο Μεξικό, κλόνισε κτήρια στο κέντρο της πρωτεύουσας της Πόλης του Μεξικού εκατοντάδες χιλιόμετρα μακριά, οδηγώντας εκατοντάδες ανθρώπους να βγουν από τα σπίτια τους στους δρόμους.

Επίκεντρο του σεισμού ήταν η νότια πολιτεία της Οαχάκα, σύμφωνα με το μεξικανικό ινστιτούτο.

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες στην Πόλη του Μεξικού είπαν στο Reuters πως δεν είδαν αρχικά σημάδια τραυματισμών ή ζημιών.

A 7.4 earthquake hit southern and central Mexico, causing buildings in Mexico City to sway and thousands to run into the streets. A tsunami warning is in effect.

It was stronger than a 2017 quake that killed over 360 people, but there are no immediate reports of casualties. pic.twitter.com/rjpdFm49yc

— AJ+ (@ajplus) June 23, 2020