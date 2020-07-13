Η Πρέστον δεν είχε δημοσιοποιήσει το πρόβλημα υγείας που αντιμετώπιζε.
«Ήταν μια όμορφη και λαμπερή ψυχή που νοιαζόταν για τους άλλους και έδινε ψυχή σε ό,τι άγγιζε» γράφει η ανακοίνωση της οικογένειας της για το θάνατό της.
Ο Τζον Τραβόλτα την αποχαιρέτησε με ένα ποστ στο Instagram στο οποίο έγραφε μεταξύ άλλων: «Η όμορφη γυναίκα μου Κέλι έχασε τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο. Η οικογένειά μου κι εγώ ευχαριστούμε τους γιατρούς και το νοσηλευτικό προσωπικό του Anderson Cancer Center».
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Ο Τραβόλτα και η Πρέστον ήταν παντρεμένοι 28 χρόνια.
Το 2009 πέθανε ένα από τα παιδιά τους, που ήταν ΑμΕΑ