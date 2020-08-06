Με ανάρτησή της στο Instagram, η ηθοποιός που στην Ελλαδα γνωρίσαμε απ το σίριαλ «Μάγισσες» έγραψε ότι ένιωθε σαν να την πατούσε ένας ελέφαντας στο στήθος.
«Εδώ είμαι εγώ στις 2 Απριλίου, άρρωστη ήδη για δύο εβδομάδες. Δεν έχω υπάρξει ξανά τόσο χάλια. Πονούσαν όλα. Είχα χάσει την όσφρησή μου. Ένιωθα σαν να καθόταν ελέφαντας στο στήθος μου. Δεν έμενε φαγητό μέσα μου. Έχασα 4 κιλά σε δύο εβδομάδες. Είχα σύγχυση. Δέκατα. Και οι πονοκέφαλοι ήταν αφόρητοι. Στο τέλος του Μάρτη είχα δυο αρνητικά τεστ. Εκανα και τεστ αντισωμάτων. ΑΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ. Ζώντας επί τέσσερις μήνες με βέρτιγκο, στομαχικές διαταραχές, διαταραχές στην έμμηνο ρύση, αρρυθμίες, κομμένη ανάσα, απώλεια κοντινής μνήμης πήγα και έκανα τεστ αντισωμάτων. Είμαι θετική σε αντισώματα covid. Eίχα Covid 19. Θέλω να σας πω ότι το σύστημα των τεστ δεν είναι αξιόπιστο. Θέλω επίσης να σας πω ότι η ασθένεια δεν είναι hoax. Νόμιζα ότι θα πεθάνω, Ένιωθα ότι θα πεθάνω» έγραψε η Αλίσα Μιλάνο προειδοποιώντας για τις παρενέργειες του ιού.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️