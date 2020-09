Today we mourn the loss of Bob Gore, whose scientific achievements changed our Enterprise and left a lasting impact on the world. His discovery of ePTFE paved the way for GORE-TEX Fabric and advancements in industries as varied as performance fabrics, medical devices, space exploration and filtration. We continue to work each day to build on his legacy. For more information, see the website link in our bio.

A post shared by GORE-TEX Products EU (@goretexeu) on Sep 18, 2020 at 3:12pm PDT