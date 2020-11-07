Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες ο Τζο Μπάιντεν κέρδισε και την Πενσιλβάνια και πήρε τη νίκη σε μια από τις πλέον αμφίρροπες εκλογικές αναμετρήσεις της ιστορίας των ΗΠΑ.
Breaking News: Joe Biden defeated President Trump and has been elected the next president of the United States. He clinched the Electoral College with Pennsylvania. https://t.co/T5oI1lGlIF
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 7, 2020
Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win US election – live 2020 updates
https://t.co/U1cUQGPx4L
— The Guardian (@guardian) November 7, 2020
BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS
Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/og62ckK5r5 #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/gEEzy1wsdz
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 7, 2020