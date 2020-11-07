Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες ο Τζο Μπάιντεν κέρδισε και την Πενσιλβάνια και πήρε τη νίκη σε μια από τις πλέον αμφίρροπες εκλογικές αναμετρήσεις της ιστορίας των ΗΠΑ.

 