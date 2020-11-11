Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας το περιστατικό συνέβη στις 18:58 (τοπική ώρα) όταν ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε στο κτήριο που στεγάζεται το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Έντμοντον.

Large cordon in place in Edmonton, where a man is reported to have attempted to drive a car into the police station. The Met not aware of any injuries. pic.twitter.com/s8wZQChGc5

Ένας άνδρας (χωρίς να δίνονται περισσότερες πληροφορίες) ο οποίος σχετίζεται με το περιστατικό συνελήφθη.

Το όχημα παραμένει στον τόπο του συμβάντος και θα εξεταστεί από ειδικούς.

Προς το παρόν δεν έχει αναφερθεί κάποιος τραυματισμός.

Στο σημείο έχουν μεταβεί ασθενοφόρα και δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής.

Το αστυνομικό τμήμα έχει εκκενωθεί ενώ η αστυνομία έχει αποκλείσει την περιοχή.

We are aware of speculation on social media regarding the ongoing incident in #Edmonton. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate.

