Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας το περιστατικό συνέβη στις 18:58 (τοπική ώρα) όταν ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε στο κτήριο που στεγάζεται το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Έντμοντον.

Ένας άνδρας (χωρίς να δίνονται περισσότερες πληροφορίες) ο οποίος σχετίζεται με το περιστατικό συνελήφθη.

Το όχημα παραμένει στον τόπο του συμβάντος και θα εξεταστεί από ειδικούς.

Προς το παρόν δεν έχει αναφερθεί κάποιος τραυματισμός.

Στο σημείο έχουν μεταβεί ασθενοφόρα και δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής.

Το αστυνομικό τμήμα έχει εκκενωθεί ενώ η αστυνομία έχει αποκλείσει την περιοχή.

Προς το παρόν δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό αν πρόκειται για ατύχημα ή για εσκεμμένο συμβάν.

Χρήστες του Twitter που έχουν ανεβάσει βίντεο δείχνουν ότι ο άνδρας μετά το τρακάρισμα προσπάθησε να βάλει φωτιά.