Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας το περιστατικό συνέβη στις 18:58 (τοπική ώρα) όταν ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε στο κτήριο που στεγάζεται το αστυνομικό τμήμα του Έντμοντον.
Large cordon in place in Edmonton, where a man is reported to have attempted to drive a car into the police station. The Met not aware of any injuries.
Ένας άνδρας (χωρίς να δίνονται περισσότερες πληροφορίες) ο οποίος σχετίζεται με το περιστατικό συνελήφθη.
Το όχημα παραμένει στον τόπο του συμβάντος και θα εξεταστεί από ειδικούς.
Προς το παρόν δεν έχει αναφερθεί κάποιος τραυματισμός.
Στο σημείο έχουν μεταβεί ασθενοφόρα και δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής.
Το αστυνομικό τμήμα έχει εκκενωθεί ενώ η αστυνομία έχει αποκλείσει την περιοχή.
We are aware of speculation on social media regarding the ongoing incident in #Edmonton. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate.
Keep following this Twitter feed for the latest information on the incident in #Edmonton.
Προς το παρόν δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό αν πρόκειται για ατύχημα ή για εσκεμμένο συμβάν.
Χρήστες του Twitter που έχουν ανεβάσει βίντεο δείχνουν ότι ο άνδρας μετά το τρακάρισμα προσπάθησε να βάλει φωτιά.
A man crashed his car into #Edmonton Police station & then set the road outside alight
so along with this, someone crashed into the police station and tried lighting it on fire
A car crashed into Edmonton police station
Man rams car into #Edmonton police station then pours petrol
Before lighting the street up
Like a scene from #BackToTheFuture
Now who would do something like that
