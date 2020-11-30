«Το πακέτο κρίθηκε ότι δεν ήταν ύποπτο και όλοι οι γύρω δρόμοι άνοιξαν και πάλι», ανέφερε η αστυνομία του Λονδίνου σε ανάρτησή της στο Twitter.
The package has been deemed non-suspicious and all surrounding roads have now been reopened.
Thank you for your patience pic.twitter.com/NU3Tb7FUh8
— City of London Police (@CityPolice) November 30, 2020
«Έχουμε στήσει μια περίμετρο ασφαλείας 200 μέτρων γύρω από το κτίριο, κλείνοντας δρόμους της γύρω περιοχής στην κυκλοφορία και στους πεζούς. Σας παρακαλούμε να αποφεύγετε την περιοχή προς το παρόν» είχε γράψει νωρίτερα.
We are currently responding to a report of a suspect package at the Heron Tower, EC2.
We have set up a 200 metre cordon around the building, closing off roads in the immediate area to traffic and pedestrians. Please avoid the area at this time.
Updates to follow.
— City of London Police (@CityPolice) November 30, 2020