«Το πακέτο κρίθηκε ότι δεν ήταν ύποπτο και όλοι οι γύρω δρόμοι άνοιξαν και πάλι», ανέφερε η αστυνομία του Λονδίνου σε ανάρτησή της στο Twitter.

«Έχουμε στήσει μια περίμετρο ασφαλείας 200 μέτρων γύρω από το κτίριο, κλείνοντας δρόμους της γύρω περιοχής στην κυκλοφορία και στους πεζούς. Σας παρακαλούμε να αποφεύγετε την περιοχή προς το παρόν» είχε γράψει νωρίτερα.