Το περιστατικό συνέβη στο Στάμφορντ Χιλ και στο σημείο έσπευσαν αστυνομία και σωστικά συνεργεία.

«Ένα αυτοκίνητο ανέβηκε στο πεζοδρόμιο και χτύπησε πεζούς. Περιμένουμε νεότερες πληροφορίες για τους τραυματίες. Σε αυτό το στάδιο, το περιστατικό δεν θεωρείται ότι σχετίζεται με τρομοκρατία. Η έρευνα συνεχίζεται, δεν έχουν γίνει συλλήψεις», δήλωσε πριν από λίγο εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας.

Μάρτυρες δήλωσαν ότι άκουσαν τον οδηγό του οχήματος, έναν άνδρα ηλικίας περίπου 70 ετών, να λέει στην αστυνομία, σε κατάσταση σοκ, ότι δεν έπιαναν τα φρένα.

 