Το περιστατικό συνέβη στο Στάμφορντ Χιλ και στο σημείο έσπευσαν αστυνομία και σωστικά συνεργεία.
#Londra, auto contro i pedoni a #Hackney provoca diversi feriti. L'incidente non avrebbe matrice terroristica
🇬🇧Several feared injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in North #London. Police confirmed the horror this morning is not terror related#11dicembre pic.twitter.com/7tyvsIMDuG
— carla signorile (@carlasignorile) December 11, 2020
«Ένα αυτοκίνητο ανέβηκε στο πεζοδρόμιο και χτύπησε πεζούς. Περιμένουμε νεότερες πληροφορίες για τους τραυματίες. Σε αυτό το στάδιο, το περιστατικό δεν θεωρείται ότι σχετίζεται με τρομοκρατία. Η έρευνα συνεχίζεται, δεν έχουν γίνει συλλήψεις», δήλωσε πριν από λίγο εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας.
A car has reportedly ploughed into pedestrians in the Stamford Hill area of Hackney, East London, leaving several injured.https://t.co/b5ZJARVmt5 pic.twitter.com/TdABmmiieb
— Active-Patriot (@PatriotActive66) December 11, 2020
#Hackney
BREAKING: A number of pedestrians have been injured after a car mounted the pavement and collided into them on #StamfordHill, N16.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
Met Police say at this early stage the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/CWOv6uHieS
— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 11, 2020
Μάρτυρες δήλωσαν ότι άκουσαν τον οδηγό του οχήματος, έναν άνδρα ηλικίας περίπου 70 ετών, να λέει στην αστυνομία, σε κατάσταση σοκ, ότι δεν έπιαναν τα φρένα.