Πρόκειται για το γνωστό σε όλους μας Jenga αλλά σε πλέξιγκλας και με χαραγμένα τα αρχικά της εταιρείας.
Συνοδεύεται από μία θήκη κατασκευασμένη επίσης από πλεξιγκλάς με δερμάτινο χερούλι για να παίρνετε μαζί σας παντού το Jenga, να παίζετε πάνω στο γιοτ στις διακοπές σας και στις ξαπλώστρες της Μυκόνου, γιατί όχι;!
Και ενώ το επιτραπέζιο στην κλασική του έκδοση κοστίζει λιγότερο από 17 ευρώ, η πολυτελής α λα Louis Vuitton έκδοση κοστίζει κάτι λιγότερο από... 3.000 ευρώ!
Αν ανυπομονείτε να το αγοράσετε, προς το παρόν διατίθεται μόνο στα καταστήματα της Louis Vuitton στο Χονγκ Κονγκ.
Πηγή: Business Insider