Να σας συστήσουμε την Owl Kitty, κατά κόσμον Lizzy, μια ταλαντούχα γάτα που θα ζήλευε και ο καλύτερος ηθοποιός.

Το αξιολάτρευτο αιλουροειδές «μπαίνει» σε γνωστές ταινίες του Χόλιγουντ και κάνει πάταγο στο Instagram. Πώς το πετυχαίνει όμως αυτό; Μα φυσικά χάρη στον ιδιοκτήτη της, ο οποίος επεξεργάζεται βίντεο γνωστών φιλμ βάζοντας σε αυτά την αγαπημένη του φίλη.

Το Instagram της Owl Kitty μετράει πάνω από 400.000 φαν, ενώ ορισμένα από τα βίντεό της έχουν ξεπεράσει το ένα εκατομμύριο προβολές.

Ακολουθούν μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά γκεστ της μαύρης αξιολάτρευτης γάτας.

Όταν η Owl Kitty «συνάντησε» τον πρωτάρη Τομ Κρουζ

«Here's Owl Kitty»

«My precious»

Πολύτιμη βοηθός του John Wick

Οι 50 αποχρώσεις της Owl Kitty

O Μπραντ Πιτ στο «Seven» έχει πακέτο... την Owl Kitty

Εσείς γνωρίζατε ότι ο Τζακ Σπάροου είναι αλλεργικός στις γάτες;

Owl Kitty όπως λέμε... Σίμπα

Η Owl Kitty πρωταγωνίστρια στο Jurassic Park

O Χάρι Πότερ μάγεψε και την Owl Kitty

Iron cat

Aν ο Τζον Σνόου είχε γάτα...

 

 

 

 

 

 