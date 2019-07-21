Να σας συστήσουμε την Owl Kitty, κατά κόσμον Lizzy, μια ταλαντούχα γάτα που θα ζήλευε και ο καλύτερος ηθοποιός.
Το αξιολάτρευτο αιλουροειδές «μπαίνει» σε γνωστές ταινίες του Χόλιγουντ και κάνει πάταγο στο Instagram. Πώς το πετυχαίνει όμως αυτό; Μα φυσικά χάρη στον ιδιοκτήτη της, ο οποίος επεξεργάζεται βίντεο γνωστών φιλμ βάζοντας σε αυτά την αγαπημένη του φίλη.
Το Instagram της Owl Kitty μετράει πάνω από 400.000 φαν, ενώ ορισμένα από τα βίντεό της έχουν ξεπεράσει το ένα εκατομμύριο προβολές.
Ακολουθούν μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά γκεστ της μαύρης αξιολάτρευτης γάτας.
Όταν η Owl Kitty «συνάντησε» τον πρωτάρη Τομ Κρουζ
Sliding across the floor like 😎 #riskybusiness - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #tomcruise #oldtimerockandroll #hardwood #missionimpossible @tomcruise #disney #meme #dankmeme #funnymemes #adoptdontshop #putowlkittyonellen #cute #sunglasses #catdad #mycat #meowed @meowed @9gag #lol #catmemes #tomcruisefan #blackcat #blackcatsofinstagram
«Here's Owl Kitty»
Heeeeere’s OwlKitty! 😈⛏🚪 #theshining - - - - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #blackcat #horror #shining #stephenking #kubrick #scary #mood #adoptdontshop #me #cute #ragdollcat #catdad #mycat #meowed @meowed @9gag #boop #blep #heresjohnny #meme #putowlkittyonellen #funny #catloversclub
«My precious»
My precious tuna 🧝♂️🧝♀️🤴🧙♂️ #lordoftherings - - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #lotr #thehobbit #tolkien #lotrmemes #frodo #legolas #aragorn #fantasy #love #catmom #catdad #mood #adoptdontshop #gollum #putowlkittyonellen #cute #myprecious #hobbit #mycat #meowed #meme #funny
Πολύτιμη βοηθός του John Wick
Prepare for war 🔫 #johnwick - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #keanureeves #catsofinstagram #cat #chapter3 #wick #assassin #blackcat #babayaga #blackcatsofinstagram #putowlkittyonellen #greenscreen #trending #instagram #keanu #parabellum @johnwickmovie @johnwick.de @keanureeves09021964 @meowed @9gag
Οι 50 αποχρώσεις της Owl Kitty
Welcome to my playroom 🔑 ❤️ #50shadesofgrey - - - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #jamiedornan #dakotajohnson #50shadesdarker #50shadesfreed @dakotajohnson #eljames #bdsmcommunity #sm #ropebondage #mood #adoptdontshop #playroom #putowlkittyonellen #cute #ragdollcat #catdad #mycat #meowed @meowed @9gag #boop #meme #funny
O Μπραντ Πιτ στο «Seven» έχει πακέτο... την Owl Kitty
Εσείς γνωρίζατε ότι ο Τζακ Σπάροου είναι αλλεργικός στις γάτες;
Why is the rum gone?🏴☠️ #piratesofthecaribbean - - - - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #pirates #johnnydepp #orlandobloom #jacksparrow #rum #disney #potc #pirateslife #mood #adoptdontshop #putowlkittyonellen #cute #ragdollcat #catdad #mycat #meowed @meowed @9gag #boop #meme #funny
Owl Kitty όπως λέμε... Σίμπα
Bow down to the Owl kitty. . . . . . #owlkitty #lionking #cute #cat #kitten #catsofinstagram #meow #meowed #love #lion #simba #trailer #owl #sfx #meowtoo #funny #dankmeme #meme #funny #eyes #hakunamatata #circleoflife #fridayvibes #weekend #canyoufeelthelovetonight #catloversclub #instagood #catsofinstagram #lionking #catloversclub #disney #thelionking #TheDodo
Η Owl Kitty πρωταγωνίστρια στο Jurassic Park
Clever Girl🦖#jurassicpark - - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #jurassicworld #jurassic #dino #dinosaur #jurassicworld2 @prattprattpratt @jeffgoldblum #feeding #clevergirl #velociraptor #catmom #catdad #mood #adoptdontshop #putowlkittyonellen #cute #mycat #meowed #meme #funny @meowed @9gag #bestmeows
O Χάρι Πότερ μάγεψε και την Owl Kitty
I’m a proud creature, very easily offended. 🦉 - - - #cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #blackcat #blackcatsofinstagram #hagrid #mood #adoptdontshop #me #harrypotter #cute #ragdollcat #catdad #mycat #boop #meowed @meowed #harrypotteralwaysandforever #harrypotterquotes #harrypotterscenes #like #jkrowling #hp #dumbledore #memes #potter #catloversclub #owlkitty
Iron cat
The one true avenger 😼#ironcat - 3D by @stopnelson 👈 - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #avengers #marvel #ironman #robertdowneyjr @robertdowneyjr #disney #superhero #comics #friday #adoptdontshop #putowlkittyonellen #cute #thanos #catdad #mycat #meowed @meowed @9gag @tomholland @imsebastianstan #meme #funny
Aν ο Τζον Σνόου είχε γάτα...
King Of The Cats!😼👑#gameofthrones - - - - #owlkitty #verifyowlkitty #cats #catsofinstagram #blackcat #got #daenerystargaryen #jonsnow #gotmemes #gameofthronesmemes #stark #nightswatch #dragons #love #catmom #catlady #mood #adoptdontshop #winteriscoming #putowlkittyonellen #cute #winterishere #catdad #mycat #meowed #meme #funny @emilia_clarke @kitharingtonig