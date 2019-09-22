Ο Χέρμπι είναι ο πιο πολυταξιδεμένος και χαρούμενος σκαντζόχοιρος που έχετε συναντήσει ποτέ.
Ήδη είναι ένας σούπερ σταρ των social media και στην προσωπική του σελίδα στο Instagram μετράει 1.5 εκατομμύριο followers, γεγονός που τον καθιστά τον πρώτο «petfluencer» στον κόσμο.
Ο Χέρμπι ζει στη Γερμανία και μας τον σύστησε η ιδιοκτήτριά του Ταλίτα Γκίρνους από το Βισμάντεν. Τότε ο Χέρμπι είχε φωτογραφηθεί με τον πρώτο σκαντζόχοιρος της Γερμανίδας, τον Μίστερ Πόκι ο οποίος όμως απεβίωσε.
Τώρα ο χαριτωμένος Χέρμπι ταξιδεύει μαζί με την ιδιοκτήτριά του σε διάφορα μέρη και πάντα ποζάρει χαμογελώντας. Οι καλύτεροι του φίλοι είναι μια γάτα και ένας σκύλος και τον ελεύθερο χρόνο του απολαμβάνει να... παίζει με την κιθάρα του ή με τα λούτρινα ζωάκια του.
Δείτε και μόνοι σας!
