Ο Χέρμπι είναι ο πιο πολυταξιδεμένος και χαρούμενος σκαντζόχοιρος που έχετε συναντήσει ποτέ.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What song do you think Pokee is singing? 🦔🎵😹

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

Ήδη είναι ένας σούπερ σταρ των social media και στην προσωπική του σελίδα στο Instagram μετράει 1.5 εκατομμύριο followers, γεγονός που τον καθιστά τον πρώτο «petfluencer» στον κόσμο.

Ο Χέρμπι ζει στη Γερμανία και μας τον σύστησε η ιδιοκτήτριά του Ταλίτα Γκίρνους από το Βισμάντεν. Τότε ο Χέρμπι είχε φωτογραφηθεί με τον πρώτο σκαντζόχοιρος της Γερμανίδας, τον Μίστερ Πόκι ο οποίος όμως απεβίωσε.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Think hippie thoughts 💭🌻💗💗

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

Τώρα ο χαριτωμένος Χέρμπι ταξιδεύει μαζί με την ιδιοκτήτριά του σε διάφορα μέρη και πάντα ποζάρει χαμογελώντας. Οι καλύτεροι του φίλοι είναι μια γάτα και ένας σκύλος και τον ελεύθερο χρόνο του απολαμβάνει να... παίζει με την κιθάρα του ή με τα λούτρινα ζωάκια του.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today is the purrrrrfect day to be happy!! 🦔🐯☀️ Do you agree?

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

Δείτε και μόνοι σας!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To all the dogs I’ve loved before 🐶🐕💌 #nationaldogday

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What song do you think Herbee is singing? 🎤🦔😹

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Smiling Blue Monday away like... 🦔💙 Which one makes you the happiest 1-10?

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today I don’t feel like doing anything, I just wanna lay in my bed 🧸😴🎵

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I thought you should know that Herbee and Audree now share a transport bag 🦔😻

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Update: Congrats to the winners @ryan_vine @bunnyrabbid & @abigail.i.shelton 🎉 Thanks everyone for joining & don’t be sad if you didn’t win this time!! There will be more giveaways soon! 💛 ___________________________________________ Giveaway! Today is the perfect day to give away THREE “Mr.Pokee Essentials” preset packs + 3 filters of the new fall preset pack that isn’t available yet! 🍁 The presets are one-click filters that I created to help you guys edit your photos like mine and make them look much more professional. They work for all kinds of photos and are easy to install and apply with the free Lightroom App! (Swipe to see some before/after pictures) 💛 . To enter the Giveaway: 1. Follow @mr.pokee.presets and @mr.pokee 2. Tag one friend per comment. Each new friend that you tag is a new entry. . The 3 winners will be be chosen and announced on Monday, August 19 in this post and in the story. Good luck 🥰 . If you can’t wait use the code “Herbee15” to get 15% off the Mr.Pokee Essentials pack (Link in bio + story). And if you have any questions you can always message me at @mr.pokee.presets!! #mrpokeepresets

A post shared by The World’s Cutest Adventurers (@mr.pokee) on

 

 

 