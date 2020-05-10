Τα ναρκωτικά αξίας 28.000 ευρω σκορπίστηκαν στην καμπίνα, η οποία ήταν σαν κάποιος να είχε ρίξει… αλεύρι!

Τη φωτογραφία πόσταρε η Αστυνομία της Κορνουάλης, όπου και έγινε το συμβάν.

This van was stopped on the M5 on its way into Devon. The white powder is approx £25000 worth of cocaine which was scattered all over the cab after its owner tried to throw it out of the window (which was closed!!).

Great Team effort with Firearms, Traffic and Scenes of Crime pic.twitter.com/hpY2Mq3Il2

— South Devon Crime and Proactive Policing Team (@SouthDevonCrime) May 7, 2020