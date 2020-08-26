We went to watch the famous Santorini sunset 🌅 This is the behind the scene that most of the influencers didn’t show you! But in reality, the locals told us that this place is much less crowded than in previous years. It also got pretty empty after the sun sets in the sea!

A post shared by KATIE GIORGADZE (@katie.one) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:59am PDTPhg;hQ