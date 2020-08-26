Το βίντεο δείχνει πολυκοσμία και συνωστισμό στα στενάκια και – σχεδόν - κανείς δεν φοράει μάσκα εν μέσω πανδημίας κορονοϊού!
«Αγχώνομαι γιατί ζω στην Ελλάδα» γράφει κάποιος ακόλουθος, ενώ άλλος σχολίασε ότι απορεί πόσος κόσμος ταξιδεύει με αυτές τις συνθήκες.
We went to watch the famous Santorini sunset 🌅 This is the behind the scene that most of the influencers didn’t show you! But in reality, the locals told us that this place is much less crowded than in previous years. It also got pretty empty after the sun sets in the sea!
Πηγή: dailystar.co.uk