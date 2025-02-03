Grammy 2025: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες των μουσικών βραβείων

Χθες Κυριακή (2/2) πραγματοποιήθηκε η 67η απονομή των Βραβείων Grammy με μεγάλους νικητές να είναι η Μπιγιονσέ, η οποία κέρδισε το βραβείο «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς», αλλά και ο ράπερ Κέντρικ Λαμάρ, ο οποίος ήταν υποψήφιος για επτά Grammy και κέρδισε πέντε.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τους μεγάλους νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες των Grammy 2025:
Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- BRAT – Charli xcx
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Τραγούδι της χρονιάς
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
- “Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Ηχογράφηση της χρονιάς
- “Now and Then” – The Beatles
- “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
- “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “360” – Charli xcx
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Παραγωγός της χρονιάς, μη-κλασική μουσική
- Alissia Dernst
- “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Συνθέτης της χρονιάς, μη-κλασική μουσική
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
Καλύτερη ποπ σόλο ερμηνεία
- “Bodyguard” – Beyoncé
- “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Apple” – Charli xcx
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία από ντουέτο / γκρουπ
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
- “LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
- “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
- “the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
- “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Καλύτερο Ποπ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
- Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Καλύτερη Dance/Electronic Ηχογράφηση
- “She’s Gone, Dance On” — Disclosure
- “Loved” — Four Tet
- “leavemealone” — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
- “Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala
- “Witchy” — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino
Καλύτερη Dance Pop Ηχογράφηση
- “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
- “Von dutch” – Charli xcx
- “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
- “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
- “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic Άλμπουμ
- BRAT — Charli xcx
- Three — Four Tet
- Hyperdrama — Justice
- TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA
- Telos — Zedd
Καλύτερη Remixed Ηχογράφηση
- “Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
- “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
“Von dutch” — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Καλύτερη Ροκ Ερμηνεία
- “Now and Then” — The Beatles
- “Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys
- “The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day
- “Gift Horse” — IDLES
- “Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
- “Broken Man” — St. Vincent
Καλύτερη Metal Ερμηνεία
- “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
- “Crown of Horns” — Judas Priest
- “Suffocate” — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
- “Screaming Suicide” — Metallica
- “Cellar Door” — Spiritbox
Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι
- “Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
- “Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
- “Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
- “Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
- “Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ
- Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
- Romance — Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors — Green Day
- TANGK — IDLES
- Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
- No Name — Jack White
Καλύτερη Alternative Μουσική Ερμηνεία
- “Neon Pill” — Cage The Elephant
- “Song Of The Lake” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- “Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
- “BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon
- “Flea” — St. Vincent
Καλύτερο Alternative Μουσικό Άλμπουμ
- Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Charm – Clairo
- The Collective – Kim Gordon
- What Now – Brittany Howard
- All Born Screaming – St. Vincent
Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία
- “Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
- “Residuals” — Chris Brown
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
- “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
- “Saturn” — SZA
Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία
- “Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius
- “Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon
- “No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
- “Make Me Forget” — Muni Long
- “That’s You” — Lucky Daye
Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι
- “After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
- “Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- “Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
- “Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ
- So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine (WINNER)
- En Route – Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino
- CRASH – Kehlani
- Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (WINNER)
Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ
- 11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
- VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge — Muni Long
- Algorithm — Lucky Daye
- COMING HOME — Usher
Καλύτερη Rap Ερμηνεία
- “Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
- “When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
- “Houdini” – Eminem
- “Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Καλύτερη Melodic Rap Ερμηνεία
- “KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- “SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- “We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
- “Big Mama” — Latto
- “3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι
- “Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)
- “Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)
- “Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ
- Might Delete Later — J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
- The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Ποιητικού |Λόγου
- CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba
- cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick
- Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef
- The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
- The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz
Καλύτερη Jazz Ερμηνεία
- “Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” — The Baylor Project
- “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield
- “Juno” — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
- “Little Fears” — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Καλύτερο Jazz Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ
- Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell
- Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
- A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy
- Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
- My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Καλύτερο Jazz Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ
- Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
- Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin
- Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner
Καλύτερο Large Jazz Ensemble Άλμπουμ
- Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
- Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
- Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
- Golden City — Miguel Zenón
Καλύτερο Latin Jazz Άλμπουμ
- Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito
- Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
- COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Time And Again — Eliane Elias
- El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
- Cuba And Beyond — Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
- As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Καλύτερο Alternative Jazz Άλμπουμ
- Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
- Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
- No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Ποπ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ
- À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée
- Visions — Norah Jones
- Good Together — Lake Street Dive
- Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar
- Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter
Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ
- Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
- Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck
- Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
- Mark — Mark Guiliana
- Speak To Me — Julian Lage
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Θεατρικό Άλμπουμ
- Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
- The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
Καλύτερη Country Σόλο Ερμηνεία
- “16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé
- “I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll
- “The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
- “It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
Καλύτερη Country Ερμηνεία από Ντουέτο/Γκρουπ
- “Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
- “II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
- “Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne
- “Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay
- “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι
- “The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- “I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
- “I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)
- “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ
- COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey WilsonΚαλύτερη
Καλύτερη American Roots Ερμηνεία
- “Blame It On Eve” — Shemekia Copeland
- “Nothing In Rambling” — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
- “Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell
- “The Ballad Of Sally Anne” — Rhiannon Giddens
Καλύτερη Americana Ερμηνεία
- “YA YA” — Beyoncé
- “Subtitles” — Madison Cunningham
- “Don’t Do Me Good” — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves
- “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell
- “Runaway Train” — Sarah Jarosz
- “Empty Trainload Of Sky” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Καλύτερο American Roots Τραγούδι
- “Ahead Of The Game” — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
- “All In Good Time” — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)
- “All My Friends” — Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)
- “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
- “Blame It On Eve” — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ
- The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
- Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell
- Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ
- I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band
- No Fear — Sister Sadie
- Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
- Earl Jam — Tony Trischka
- Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski
Καλύτερο Traditional Blues Άλμπουμ
- Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside
- Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley
- Sam’s Place — Little Feat
- Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Μπλουζ
- Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa
- Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland
- Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
- Mileage — Ruthie Foster
- The Fury — Antonio Vergara
Καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ
- American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet
- Weird Faith — Madi Diaz
- Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker
- All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan
- Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Καλύτερο Regional Roots Μουσικό Άλμπουμ
- 25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J’Wan Boudreaux
- Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty
- Kuini — Kalani Pe’a
- Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Καλύτερο Gospel Τραγούδι
- “Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters
- “Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III
- “Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard
- “Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
- “One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής
- “Holy Forever (Live)” — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans
- “Praise” — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple
- “In The Name Of Jesus” — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
- “In The Room” — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
- “That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
Καλύτερο Gospel Άλμπουμ
- Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III
- Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard
- Father’s Day — Kirk Franklin
- Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard
- More Than This — CeCe Winans
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής
- Heart Of A Human — DOE
- When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship
- Child Of God — Forrest Frank
- Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake
- The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ
- The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited
- The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin
- Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers
- Church — Cory Henry
- Loving You — The Nelons
Καλύτερο Latin Pop Άλμπουμ
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- GARCÍA – Kany García
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
- ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Καλύτερο Música Urbana Άλμπουμ
- nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny
- Rayo — J Balvin
- FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid
- LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente
- att. — Young Miko
Καλύτερο Latin Rock ή Alternative Άλμπουμ
- Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar
- Pa’ Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk
- Autopoiética — Mon Laferte
- GRASA — NATHY PELUSO
- ¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana
Καλύτερο Música Mexicana Άλμπουμ (Και Tejano)
- Diamantes — Chiquis
- Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
- ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
- De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Άλμπουμ
- MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony
- Bailar — Sheila E.
- Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera
Καλύτερη Global Music Ερμηνεία
- “Raat Ki Rani” — Arooj Aftab
- “A Rock Somewhere” — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
- “Rise” — Rocky Dawuni
- “Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
- “Sunlight To My Soul”— Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
- “Kashira” — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung
Καλύτερη African Music Ερμηνεία
- “Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
- “MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
- “Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
- “Higher” – Burna Boy
- “Love Me JeJe” – Tems
Καλύτερο Global Music Άλμπουμ
- ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado
- Heis — Rema
- Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey
- Born in the Wild — Tems
Καλύτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ
- Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
- Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
- Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
- Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
- Evolution — The Wailers
Καλύτερο New Age Άλμπουμ
- Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
- Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
- Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
- Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
- Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria
Καλύτερο Music Άλμπουμ για Παιδιά
- Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
- Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
- My Favorite Dream — John Legend
- Solid Rock Revival — Rock For Children
- World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Καλύτερο Comedy Άλμπουμ
- Armageddon — Ricky Gervais
- The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle
- The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan
- Someday You’ll Die — Nikki Glaser
- Where Was I — Trevor Noah
Καλύτερη Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Ηχογράφηση
- All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer
- …And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton
- Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton
- Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter
- My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand
Καλύτερο Compilation Soundtrack Για Visual Media
- The Color Purple — (Various Artists) Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll & Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors
- Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists) Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor
- Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
- Saltburn — (Various Artists) Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor
- Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists) Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors
Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Visual Media
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
- Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
- The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer
- Shogun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Video Games
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer (WINNER)
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για Visual Media
- “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From Twisters: The Album] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- “Better Place” [From TROLLS Band Together] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” [From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “It Never Went Away” [From American Symphony] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Love Will Survive” [From The Tattooist of Auschwitz] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Καλύτερο Βίντεο Κλιπ
- “Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky: Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors, Natan Schottenfels, video producer
- “360” — Charli xcx: Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers
- “Houdini” — Eminem: Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers
- “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers
- “Fortnight” — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone: Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer
Καλύτερο Music Film
- American Symphony — Jon Batiste: Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers
- June — (June Carter Cash): Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers
- Kings From Queens — Run DMC: Kirk Fraser, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt & William H. Masterson III, video producers
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple — Steven Van Zandt: Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers
- The Greatest Night in Pop — (Various Artists): Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers
Καλύτερη Συσκευασία Άλμπουμ
- The Avett Brothers — Scott Avett, Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
- Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
- BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
- F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)
- Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
- Jug Band Millionaire — Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
- Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease — Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)
Καλύτερη κασετίνα σε απλή ή ειδικής περιορισμένης έκδοσης συσκευασία
- Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)
- Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
- In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
- Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
- Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)
- We Blame Chicago — Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)
Καλύτερο Ένθετο σε Άλμπουμ
- After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)
- The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
- Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
- John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
- SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno” — Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Καλύτερο ;Aλμπουμ ιστορικών ηχογραφήσεων σε επανέκδοση
- Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)
- Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)
- Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — Tom Laskey, Shana L. Redmond, Susan Robeson & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)
- Pepito y Paquito — Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)
- The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition) — Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)
Καλύτερο Engineered Άλμπουμ, Μη-Κλασική Μουσική
- Algorithm — Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)
- Cyan Blue — Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)
- Deeper Well — Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
- empathogen — Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)
- i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)
- Short n’ Sweet — Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Καλύτερο Engineered Άλμπουμ, Κλασική Μουσική
- Adams: Girls Of The Golden West — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Andres: The Blind Banister — Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)
- Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Clear Voices In The Dark — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Παραγωγός της χρονιάς, Κλασική Μουσική
- Erica Brenner
- Christoph Franke
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
Καλύτερο Immersive Audio Άλμπουμ
- Avalon — Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; John Webber, immersive mastering engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)
- Genius Loves Company — Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)
- Henning Sommerro: Borders — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
- i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)
- Pax — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)
Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Σύνθεση
- “At Last” — Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)
- “Communion” — Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
- “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)
- “Remembrance” — Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)
- “Strands” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)
Καλύτερη Οργανική Ενορχήστρωση
- “Baby Elephant Walk – Encore” — Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
- “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
- “Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)” — Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)
- “Rose Without The Thorns” — Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)
- “Silent Night” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)
Καλύτερη Ενορχηστρωμένη Υπόκρουση Φωνητικών
- “Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
- “Always Come Back” — Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)
- “b i g f e e l i n g s” — Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow, arrangers (WILLOW)
- “Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)” — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)
- “The Sound Of Silence” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping At Last)
Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Ερμηνεία
- “Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance” — Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
- “Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen” — Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Stravinsky: The Firebird” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση - Όπερα
- “Adams: Girls Of The Golden West” — John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- “Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- “Moravec: The Shining” — Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
- “Puts: The Hours” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Καλύτερη Χορωδιακή Ερμηνεία
- “Clear Voices In The Dark” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
- “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad” — Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)
- “Handel: Israel in Egypt” — Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)
- “Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
- “Sheehan: Akathist” — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Μουσικής Δωματίου/Μικρού Συνόλου
- “Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles” — JACK Quartet
- “Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke'” — Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax
- “Cerrone: Beaufort Scales” — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble
- “Home” — Miró Quartet
- “Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
Καλύτερο Ορχηστρικό Σόλο - Κλασική Μουσική
- “Akiho: Longing” — Andy Akiho
- “Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson
- “Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc” — Seth Parker Woods (Wild Up)
- “Entourer” — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
- “Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra” — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)
Καλύτερο Κλασσικό Σόλο Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ
- Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist; Julian Schwarz, artist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)
- Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
- A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
- Show Me The Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
- Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)
Καλύτερη Συλλογή Κλασικής Μουσικής
- Akiho: BeLonging — Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers
- American Counterpoints — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
- Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer
- Mythologies II — Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Κλασική Σύνθεση
- “Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello” — Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)
- “Coleman: Revelry” — Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)
- “Lang: Composition As Explanation” — David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)
- “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Kaija Saariaho, composer; Amin Maalouf librettist (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)
