26-04-2021 06:38
Όσκαρ 2021: Ιστορική βραδιά για το Nomadland με 3 κατακτήσεις - Δείτε αναλυτικά τους νικητές

Καμία ταινία δεν πήρε πάνω από 3 Όσκαρ στη φετινή απονομή, με το Nomadland να ηγείται και όλες τις υπόλοιπες ταινίες να κινούνται μεταξύ του 2 και του 0

Για πρώτη φορά στην 93χρονη ιστορία των Όσκαρ έχουμε ταινία που έχει σκηνοθετήσει γυναίκα να κατακτά και το Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας και το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας. Για πρώτη φορά ταινία που έχει σκηνοθετήσει Ασιάτισσα πετυχαίνει κάτι τέτοιο. Για πρώτη φορά ταινία που έχει σκηνοθετήσει γυναίκα έχει τα περισσότερα βραβεία στην απονομή.

Δε νομίζουμε πως χρειάζεται κάτι περισσότερο για να χαρακτηριστεί το Nomadland μια ταινία-ορόσημο που ανοίγει ένα νέο μονοπάτι στη βιομηχανία του σινεμά, ένα μονοπάτι που τόσο διατυμπανίζουν ότι θέλουν στο Χόλιγουντ, αλλά φτάσαμε στο 2021 για να φανεί έμπρακτα.

Το Nomadland κατέκτησε και το Ά Γυναικείο με τη Φράνσις ΜακΝτόρμαντ να είναι η πιο λιτή όλων στον ευχαριστήριο λόγο της.

Κάτω από το Nomadland, με 2 Όσκαρ, βρίσκονται τα Soul, Mank, Sound of Metal, The Father Judas and the Black Messiah, ενώ στο Όσκαρ Β΄Γυναικείου θα αρκεστεί το Minari και στο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο η Έμεραλντ Φενέλ και το Promising Young Woman. 

Αντιθέτως, το Trial of The Chicago 7 δεν πήρε ούτε ένα βραβείο και αυτό ίσως δείχνει κάτι σε σχέση με την παραγωγή, δηλαδή το Netflix, που για τον αριθμό των υποψηφιοτήτων του, πήρε σχετικά λίγα βραβεία.

Ως προς τη διοργάνωση, αυτή κινήθηκε σε πολύ ήρεμο πλαίσιο, χωρίς κάτι το αξιοσημείωτο, με την διακριτικότητα και την ταπεινότητα να είναι τα δύο στοιχεία που την χαρακτήρισαν.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τους νικητές:

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ά ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟ

Ριζ Άχμεντ, Sound of Metal
Τσάντγουικ Μπόζμαν, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Άντονι Χόπκινς, The Father
Γκάρι Όλντμαν, Mank
Στίβεν Γέουν, Minari

Ά ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟ

Βαϊόλα Ντέιβις, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Άντρα Ντέι, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Βανέσσα Κίρμπι, Pieces of a Woman
Φράνσις ΜακΝτόρμαντ, Nomadland
Κάρι Μάλιγκαν, Promising Young Woman

Β΄ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟ

Μαρία Μπακάλοβα, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Γκλεν Κλόουζ, Hillbilly Elegy
Ολίβια Κόλμαν, The Father
Αμάντα Σίφριντ, Mank
Γιου-Τζουν Γιουνγκ, Minari

Β΄ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟ

Σάσα Μπάρον Κόεν, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Ντάνιελ Καλούγια, Judas and the Black Messiah
Λέσλι Όντομ Τζούνιορ, One Night in Miami…
Πολ Ράκι, Sound of Metal
ΛαΚίθ Στάνφιλντ, Judas and the Black Messiah

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Λι Άιζακ-Τσανγκ, Minari
Έμεραλντ Φενέλ, Promising Young Woman
Ντέιβιντ Φίντσερ, Mank
Κλόε Ζάο, Nomadland
Τόμας Βίντερμπεργκ, Another Round

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

Husavik (My Hometown), Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami…
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΣΗ

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΠΡΟΣΑΡΜΟΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father (Κρίστοφερ Χάμπτον και Φλοριάν Ζέλερ)
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman (Έμεραλντ Φενέλ)
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ANIMATION

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

The Father 
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

ΜΑΛΛΙΑ & MAKE-UP

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗ

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

ΗΧΟΣ

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ANIMATION ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ LIVE ACTION ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye


