Σοκ στην Ουκρανία: Μέλος της διαπραγματευτικής αντιπροσωπείας δολοφονήθηκε για «εσχάτη προδοσία»

10.32

10.56



BREAKING NEWS

UNCONFIRMED



UKR GOVT SBU EXECUTE MEMBER OF NEGOTIATION TEAM FOR"TREASON"

"SBU liquidated a member of negotiating group of Ukr Govt,Denis Kireev.Kireev was killed during his"arrest."

source:People's Deputy Dubinsky. (Waiting for official confirmation.) pic.twitter.com/yEmTO1ewgY