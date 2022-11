Θρηνεί η Ιταλία για τους νεκρούς από την κακοκαιρία - Στα θύματα και ένα νεογέννητο μωρό

👉TELEGRAM: https://t.co/JDDUrdyqRt

⚡️😰A landslide in Casamicciola, Italy. 🇮🇹 Since dawn, a storm has hit the island, causing floods and landslides. Cars were washed into the sea, and the city was flooded with mud flows.⛈☔️#Italy #Casamicciola #Ischia #landslide #alluvione pic.twitter.com/4kbgWCWeU9