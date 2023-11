Το James Webb φωτογράφισε το Νεφέλωμα του Καρκίνου όπως δεν το έχουμε ξαναδεί

It’s Monday. Feeling crabby? 🦀



6,500 light-years away lies the Crab Nebula, the remains of an exploded star. While it is a well-studied target, Webb’s infrared sensitivity and resolution offer new clues into the makeup and origins of this nebula: https://t.co/FAu0qUTM86 pic.twitter.com/deG8wKGTQR