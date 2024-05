Άνδρας βούτηξε από σκάφος και επιτέθηκε σε Όρκα - Πλήρωσε «τσουχτερό» πρόστιμο

A 50-year-old man has been caught on camera jumping off a pleasure boat to try and "body slam" an orca in New Zealand.



The man has been fined $600 (£288) as a consequence of his actions off the coast of Devonport, Auckland, in February.



