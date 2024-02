Εκπαίδευσε τον σκύλο της να γίνει μάγος - Έμαθε 15 ξόρκια από το Χάρι Πότερ

So if Dobby responds to Harry Potter spells, does that make him a wizard? Or does that make me a witch casting spells on my muggle dog? 🤔 I knew long before Dobby came along that I would train my future dog with Harry Potter spells instead of regular commands. I love feeling like I have real life magical powers everytime I ask him to come, stay, or play dead 🪄 Some fun facts about our spells: 🪄 Accio (come / recall) was the first spell Dobby learned at 11 weeks old, and Liam was actually the one to teach Dobby to Accio! 🪄 Protego was supposed to be "leave it", but the words "leave it" come screaming out of my mouth much more naturally when Dobby tries to eat garbage on our walks, so we changed Protego to tuck 🪄 We tried Petrificus Totalus for stay, but it was too much of a mouthful for a command that's used frequently, so we opted for Immobulus instead (we're now working on Petrificus Totalus for "sit pretty") 🪄 Avada Kedavra is the most requested spell by people we meet out in the world who learn that Dobby know Harry Potter commands 🪄 Go to Azkaban is my personal favourite - it makes me laugh every night to send him to Azkaban and see him happily trot into his crate! 🪄 Ascendio and Descendo also mean jump up / jump down 🪄 Stupefy is the spell we use most often on a daily basis What other spells should Dobby learn at Dogwarts this year? #harrypottertiktok #harrypottertok #harrypotter #harrypotterdog #dogwarts #harrypotterspells #accio #expelliarmus #avadakedavra #azkaban #yerawizard #dogtok #dogtraining #trainyourdog #tricktraining