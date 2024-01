Eurostat: Ποιοι είναι οι πιο ευτυχισμένοι Ευρωπαίοι – Η θέση της Ελλάδας

🙂😐Average life satisfaction in the EU rated 7.1 out of 10 in 2022.



Highest:

🇦🇹Austria (7.9)

🇫🇮Finland, 🇵🇱Poland and 🇷🇴Romania (each 7.7)



Lowest:

🇧🇬Bulgaria (5.6)

🇩🇪Germany (6.5)



