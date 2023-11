Φόβοι για έκρηξη του ηφαιστείου στην Ισλανδία: Η γη «κόβεται» στα δύο - Τρομακτικές εικόνες

❗💥🇮🇸 - More than 4,000 earthquakes recorded near or in #Iceland in the last 7 days.



An eruption alert remains high. In #Grindavik, fissures open in the ground.



According to volcanologists, there is a real risk of magma rising to the surface in the area south of #Reykjavik. pic.twitter.com/O8UvTIf5nP