Η νεαρή που τυφλώθηκε επειδή οδηγούσε με γυαλιά ηλίου - Το απίστευτο περιστατικό

Replying to @CherryCoke What makes a sunglasses safe or unsafe? It’s all about what the lens material is made out of. You are looking for polycarbonate lenses. They are shatter resistant. 😎 I ended up making a whole line of shatter resistant sunglasses. Check them out @Blue Eye Sunglasses #sunglasses #saftey #fyp #sunglass #eyewear #shatterresistantsunglasses #polycarbonate