Κρατικό λαχείο Χριστουγέννων μοιράζει 2,4 δισ. ευρώ - Σε ποια χώρα

🎵 Cuatrocientos miiil euu-roooosss 🎵



‘El Gordo de Navidad,’ Spain’s most famous lottery draw, takes place each year on 22 December.



And IP is all around it.



A trade mark protects its name, the name of the first prize and the tune used to sing the winning numbers. #ElGordo pic.twitter.com/XUs1Hi7jow