Μητέρα έχει βγάλει χιλιάδες από την άνεση του καναπέ της - Πώς ο ύπνος των παιδιών της έγινε... «χρυσός»

**Here is what I did 👇 1️⃣ I chose to create Canva templates for businesses. I chose this because: - I only have to make them one time - It fills a need so more people are willing to buy it - There was social proof that people were buying the product 2️⃣ I listed them on Etsy. To be honest I thought I would need social media, but because I had a product that people were looking for I have never had to run my own traffic. - No showing my face - I don't have to be an influencer - 100% passive! *Yes, you have to put in the work but once you have a product that people will buy, all you have to do is set up sales and respond to DMs! *I spend less than an hour a month in my shop when I am in maintenance mode*