Αστραφτερά τζάμια σε χρόνο ρεκόρ με μόλις τρία απλά βήματα

Window cleaning Tips & Blind Cleaning Hacks too! Find all products linked in my Amazon shop in my bio, (See Amazon list: "window cleaning" list. If you haven't cleaned your windows in a while, and I know you probably haven't… try these cleaning hacks! 1️⃣ Blind Cleaning Hacks: Grab a pair of tongs, secure microfiber towels on the ends of each tong with a rubber band. Spray cleaning solution on them (I used a multipurpose cleaner with bleach for mine.. since they had mold), and use them to dust or clean both sides of slat blinds at once! 2️⃣ Dust Before You Clean: Make sure to dust your windows on the INSIDE & OUTSIDE before you clean them. You will want to remove any cobwebs, dust, and build up before spraying on any solution (or you;'ll just create a bigger mess with mud…) 3️⃣ Swiffer For Tall Windows: Grab a Swiffer and attach a rag to the end of it, dip it into the cleaning solution (I mix Dawn Dish soap, vinegar and some warm water), and use it to clean tall windows or areas you cannot reach! 4️⃣ Squeegee: When done cleaning, use a SQUEGEE to remove excess water, NOT just a rag. A rag can often cause leave streaks behind, making your fresh windows… look dirty again! 5️⃣ Windex or Glass Cleaner: If you need a little extra on dirty or streaky windows, add some glass cleaner to the surface, let sit, then squeegee dry! 6️⃣ Window Sill Build Up: To clean in the dirty window sills and window treads, grab a vacuum handheld attachment and vacuum up any chunks first. Then grab a pressure steamer (linked mine) and use it to PUSH out any dirt, grime or melted on gunk for a FRESH and clean window, without breaking a nail!