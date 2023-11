Γρήγορη και πεντανόστιμη φρουτοσαλάτα για να «χτίσετε άμυνα» στον χειμώνα

Chopped winter fruit salad 🥒🍊 I love a scoopable salad!! Who’s with me? This one is bright, fresh, flavorful and perfect for winter, with pomegranate, cucumber, tangerines, pickled onion, feta, mint and a tangy, lemony sumac dressing! It’s a 10/10 paired with pita chips for scooping 💯 Here’s how to make it: 2 cups finely diced cucumber 2 cups pomegranate arils 1 cup finely chopped tangerine or oranges 1/2 cup finely chopped pickled red onion (recipe on our website!) 2/3 cup crumbled feta 1/4 cup finely chopped mint 1/4 cup olive oil 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 tsp lemon zest 1-2 tsp honey 1 1/2 tsp sumac 3/4-1 tsp salt Black pepper to taste Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, zest, honey, sumac, salt and pepper. Add all of the salad ingredients to a large bowl and toss with the dressing. Enjoy with pita chips or as a side salad! #choppedsalad #salad #saladsoftiktok #easyrecipe